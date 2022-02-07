Technology News
loading

BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity, 2GB High-Speed Data

BSNL Rs. 197 prepaid recharge plan comes with a caveat.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 February 2022 17:39 IST
BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity, 2GB High-Speed Data

BSNL new prepaid recharge plan appears to one of the most lucrative plans offered by Indian telcos

Highlights
  • BSNL will only give 18 days of high-speed data, unlimited calls
  • After 18 days, users will only get 40Kbps of internet speed
  • BSNL's new prepaid recharge plan gets unlimited calls, free SMS

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new prepaid recharge plan, priced at Rs. 197. The new plan offers a validity of up to 150 days and 2GB of high-speed data per day. Alongside, users will also get free unlimited calls and free SMS messages. However, there is a caveat on the daily data limit and unlimited calls with the new prepaid recharge plan. The new Rs. 197 prepaid recharge plan from BSNL appears to be one of the most lucrative prepaid recharge plans in India among all telcos.

The new BSNL prepaid recharge plan, priced at Rs. 197, is available under Plan Extension across all circles. The plan is listed on the BSNL prepaid recharge website. The new prepaid recharge plan was first reported by 91Mobiles.

The caveat with the Rs. 197 prepaid recharge plan by BSNL is that users will only get 2GB of high-speed data and unlimited calls for the first 18 days of the recharge. After that, the speed will drop to 40Kbps for the remaining days of validity. Users will still get free incoming calls but for outgoing calls, they will need to top up their plan to add enough balance to make calls. Additionally, users will get free SMS messages throughout the duration of the Rs. 197 prepaid recharge plan.

As mentioned earlier, BSNL's Rs. 197 prepaid recharge plan seems to be one of the most lucrative prepaid recharge plans by any telecom service provider in India. No other provider bundles such benefits in their prepaid recharge plans at the time of writing.

Earlier this month, it was reported that BSNL will get Rs. 44,720 crore as capital infusion from the government during the upcoming financial year. The state-owned telecom provider will also get an additional financial support of Rs. 7,443.57 crore for a voluntary retirement scheme and Rs. 3,550 crore as grant-in-aid for payment of GST.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Prepaid, BSNL Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Surface, Tip Familiar Design, Periscope Camera Module

Related Stories

BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity, 2GB High-Speed Data
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  6. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  8. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  9. Realme 9 Pro 5G, 9 Pro+ 5G With Colour-Changing Back Panels Debut in India
  10. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.