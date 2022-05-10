Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a Rs. 87 prepaid recharge plan for its users that brings benefits including 1GB of high-speed daily data access as well as unlimited voice calling for 14 days. The new BSNL prepaid plan is available to all prepaid users of the state-owned telecom operator. Alongside the data and calling benefits, the Rs. 87 prepaid plan brings 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. It is also bundled with a gaming service owned by Paytm parent company One97 Communications.

The BSNL site has listed the Rs. 87 prepaid recharge plan. It brings 1GB of high-speed data access, and post the given allocation, data access drops to 40Kbps. The new plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calling in home, local service area, and national roaming including on MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi. Further, BSNL has offered 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. All these benefits are available with a validity of 14 days.

In addition to the regular list of benefits, the Rs. 87 BSNL plan comes with access to the Hardy Mobile Games service by One97 Communications to let users play games of genres such as sports, casual, and arcade.

BSNL confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Rs. 87 prepaid recharge plan is available to its prepaid subscribers on a pan-India basis. The plan was initially reported by Telecom Talk.

Earlier this year, BSNL introduced the Rs. 797 prepaid recharge plan for its users with up to 395 days validity. It brought benefits including 2GB high-speed daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS messages for the first two months of its recharge.

Although BSNL is claimed to give high-speed data allocation through its list of prepaid plans, the telco is yet to upgrade user experience to 4G across the country. It is, however, currently in process of rolling out its 4G network in the country. During a Rajya Sabha's Question Hour in March, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said that the 4G service on BSNL would begin almost by the end of this year.