Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday launched the Rs. 797 prepaid recharge plan with 365 days of validity. The new BSNL prepaid recharge includes benefits including unlimited voice calls, 2GB high-speed data, and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. As an introductory offer, the Rs. 797 BSNL prepaid recharge plan comes with an additional 30 days of validity. This makes the plan valid for a total of 395 days. The new BSNL plan is valid on a pan-India basis.

The Rs. 797 BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 2GB high-speed data, and 100 SMS messages per day for 60 days. This means that while the plan has an overall validity of 365 days, the bundled benefits will only be available for the first two months. Further, the given data speed is available under fair-usage policy (FUP) and reduces to 80Kbps after consuming the given allocation.

The additional 30 days validity is valid up to June 12, the BSNL Karnataka division announced through a tweet.

BSNL introduces new special Annual Plan voucher PLAN-797 with additional plan validity of 30 days. Enjoy unlimited calls, unlimited data[speed reduced to 80 kbps after 2GB/day], 100 SMS/day for 60 days. pic.twitter.com/XfFylDuaKt — BSNL_Karnataka (@BSNL_KTK) March 16, 2022

BSNL separately confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Rs. 797 prepaid recharge plan is available across all circles where it operates.

Users can recharge with the new plan by using the BSNL online portal. It is also available with a four percent discount through the BSNL Selfcare app. Furthermore, the recharge plan is available through third-party sources including Google Pay and Paytm.

By bringing the Rs. 797 prepaid plan, BSNL is giving its subscribers an option to stay active on the network for up to 395 days. It is essentially useful for people who have BSNL as a secondary cellular network.

Last month, BSNL brought the Rs. 197 prepaid recharge plan with 100 days validity. That plan included 2GB high-speed data and unlimited voice calling for the first 18 days of the recharge.