BSNL 4G Services to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G Services by Other Telcos to Be Live by Year-End: Minister

“The 4G service on BSNL will start very soon, almost by the end of this year,” Minister of State for Communications said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 March 2022 15:41 IST
BSNL does not have 4G on a pan-India basis

Highlights
  • BSNL 4G rollout has been in plans for some time
  • 5G trials have been in place by major telcos
  • BSNL is struggling to fight against private telecom operators

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon have 4G services, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said during the Rajya Sabha's Question Hour on Friday. The state-owned telecom operator has been struggling to compete against private players in India for the last few years. As a result of facing monetary and subscriber-base losses, the government decided to merge BSNL with Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited (MTNL). During the Question Hour, the minister also said that 5G services in India will begin by the end of this year.

“The 4G service on BSNL will start very soon, almost by the end of this year,” Chauhan said while responding to Uttar Pradesh MP Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh during the Question Hour — without giving any clear timeline. The minister also noted that the government is working towards improving the network service of the telco.

Unlike other telecom operators, BSNL does not have 4G connectivity on a pan-India basis. The telco in 2019 expected to complete its 4G rollout in 2020. It was also planned to float a tender for 50,000 4G sites in late 2019. However, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) cancelled the 4G tender for BSNL in 2020. It also reportedly planned to exclude Chinese companies from the 4G tender for the operator.

Chauhan had said in a previous Question Hour in February that BSNL was able to compete with private telecom service providers and had a share of 10.15 percent of all telephone subscribers in the country. He also noted that the loss of the operator declined to Rs. 7,441 crore in 2020–21, from Rs. 15,500 crore in 2019–20.

According to the recent data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), BSNL has more than 11.43 crore wireless subscribers in the country, with over 11.75 lakh added in December.

In addition to speaking about BSNL's 4G rollout, Chauhan said that the government was set to start 5G services in the country by the end of this year. He noted that the country already has 98 percent of mobile connectivity coverage.

Operators including Airtel, Jio, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) are conducting 5G trials in the country and working with telecom gear manufacturers to kick off their services for the next-generation cellular technology.

However, the initial rollout of 5G services in the country is expected to be limited to metro and big cities, while other areas would get the coverage sometime next year.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL 4G, BSNL, 5G rollout, 5G, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme 9 Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in India in April

