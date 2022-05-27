Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently introduced extended validity for its annual prepaid recharge. Previously offering one year — or 365 days — of service including data, calls, and SMS, the recharge will now grant users additional validity of 60 days. The telecom service provider regularly offers users ability to gain additional days on specific recharges. The offer is valid until the end of June, and customers who recently availed of the prepaid recharge option will also be eligible for the extended validity offered by BSNL.

According to the details listed on the BSNL website, the Rs. 2,399 recharge plan, which previously offered 365 days validity, will now grant users access to data, messaging, and calling benefits for 425 days. The recharge plan was initially reported by TelecomTalk, and can be availed of by customers who have recharged with the annual plan between April 1 and June 29.

As part of the recharge plan, customers will have access to unlimited local and STD voice calling in home, local service area, and national roaming including on MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi. It also grants access to 2GB/day of high-speed data access, after which speeds drop to 40Kbps. Users can also send up to 100 SMS per day. BSNL had temporarily updated its Rs. 2,399 plan with 90 days of additional validity (up to 455 days) in January.

The Rs. 2,399 recharge with 425 days validity on the BSNL website

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ BSNL

In addition to calling and data benefits, the Rs. 2,399 BSNL recharge plan comes with access to personal ring back tone (PRBT) with unlimited song change option for 30 days, as well as access to Eros Now entertainment for 30 days.

As previously reported, BSNL is still rolling out its 4G network in the country. The process is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, which is when the telco will upgrade user experience to 4G. Meanwhile, the government expects commercial roll-out of 5G services on other telecom providers to start in the country by August-September this year.