Technology News
loading

BSNL Rs. 228, Rs. 239 Prepaid Monthly Recharge Plans Launched: Report

Customers can avail of unlimited calls and 2GB data per day for a month.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 July 2022 13:24 IST
BSNL Rs. 228, Rs. 239 Prepaid Monthly Recharge Plans Launched: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

The new BSNL plans will be available from July 1

Highlights
  • BSNL wants to compete with Vi, Jio and Airtel
  • Other telecom operations have prepaids in this price range
  • Rs. 228 also comes with Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly launched two new monthly recharge plans. The first plan costs Rs. 228 and will offer unlimited voice calling and 2GB of daily data among other benefits. The second plan costs Rs. 239 and will offer Rs. 10 talktime in addition to unlimited voice calling and 2GB daily data among other benefits. These plans will reportedly be available for the users from Friday, July 1. They will compete with Jio, Vi, and Airtel who already have prepaid plans in this price range.

As per a report by TelecomTalk, both Rs. 228 and Rs. 239 monthly prepaid plans will get unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data with speed reduced to 80kbps post exhausting 2GB data, and 100 SMS per day. While the BSNL Rs. 228 plan bundles Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service on Progressive Web App for customers, the Rs. 239 plan will offer an additional talktime of Rs. 10 on recharge. The BSNL website shows a monthly plan of Rs. 229 with the same benefits as the Rs. 228 plan mentioned in the report.

In comparison, Vi offers Rs. 239 and Rs. 249 recharge plans that offer unlimited talktime as well as 1GB and 1.5GB data per day, respectively. The Rs. 239 plan's validity is for 24 days and Rs. 249 plan's validity is of 21 days. Airtel offers a Rs. 239 prepaid plan which offers unlimited talktime, 1GB data per day for 24 days. Jio, however, offers more prepaid recharge plans in this price range. There is a Rs. 222 plan with 2GB data per day and unlimited calling for 28 days, the Rs. 239 plan offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, and there is a Rs. 249 prepaid plan that offers 2GB data per day for 23 days.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Rs 239 BSNL prepaid recharge plan, Rs 228 BSNL prepaid recharge plan
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Pokémon Go's Companion Social App Campfire to Roll Out Globally Soon, Says Niantic

Related Stories

BSNL Rs. 228, Rs. 239 Prepaid Monthly Recharge Plans Launched: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Debuts in India
  5. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  6. WhatsApp Reactions Update Rolling Out to Android, iOS Betas: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped: All Details Here
  8. Motorola's Smartphone Roadmap for 2022–23 Leaked
  9. Moto G62 5G, New Motorola Flagship Tipped to Debut in India Soon
  10. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 228, Rs. 239 Prepaid Monthly Recharge Plans Launched: Report
  2. Pokémon Go's Companion Social App Campfire to Roll Out Globally Soon, Says Niantic
  3. Xiaomi 12 Lite Pre-Reservations Begin in Azerbaijan; Price, Full Specifications Leak Online
  4. EU Approves Landmark 'Markets in Crypto Assets' Rules to Regulate Freewheeling Cryptocurrency Industry
  5. J.K. Rowling Continues to Enjoy Warner Bros. Support Despite Transphobic Comments
  6. Apple Hikes iPhone 13 Series Price in Japan by a Fifth as Inflation Rises
  7. Bitcoin Continues to Hover Below the $19,500 Mark While BNB, Solana Manage Minor Gains
  8. Coinbase Denies Selling Transaction, Location Data of Crypto Users to US Authorities Amid European Expansion Plans
  9. Raspberry Pie Pico W Microcontroller With Wi-Fi Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp Reactions Updated Beta Version Rolling Out to Android, iOS: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.