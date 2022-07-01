BSNL Rs. 228, Rs. 239 Prepaid Monthly Recharge Plans Launched: Report

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly launched two new monthly recharge plans. The first plan costs Rs. 228 and will offer unlimited voice calling and 2GB of daily data among other benefits. The second plan costs Rs. 239 and will offer Rs. 10 talktime in addition to unlimited voice calling and 2GB daily data among other benefits. These plans will reportedly be available for the users from Friday, July 1. They will compete with Jio, Vi, and Airtel who already have prepaid plans in this price range.

As per a report by TelecomTalk, both Rs. 228 and Rs. 239 monthly prepaid plans will get unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data with speed reduced to 80kbps post exhausting 2GB data, and 100 SMS per day. While the BSNL Rs. 228 plan bundles Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service on Progressive Web App for customers, the Rs. 239 plan will offer an additional talktime of Rs. 10 on recharge. The BSNL website shows a monthly plan of Rs. 229 with the same benefits as the Rs. 228 plan mentioned in the report.

In comparison, Vi offers Rs. 239 and Rs. 249 recharge plans that offer unlimited talktime as well as 1GB and 1.5GB data per day, respectively. The Rs. 239 plan's validity is for 24 days and Rs. 249 plan's validity is of 21 days. Airtel offers a Rs. 239 prepaid plan which offers unlimited talktime, 1GB data per day for 24 days. Jio, however, offers more prepaid recharge plans in this price range. There is a Rs. 222 plan with 2GB data per day and unlimited calling for 28 days, the Rs. 239 plan offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, and there is a Rs. 249 prepaid plan that offers 2GB data per day for 23 days.