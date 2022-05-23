Technology News
Broadcom Said to Be in Talks to Acquire VMware

The VMware acquisition would further diversify Broadcom’s business away from semiconductors and into enterprise software.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 May 2022 14:42 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The market capitalisation of VMware was $40.3 billion (roughly Rs. 3,12,598 crore)

Highlights
  • Michael Dell is VMware’s biggest investor with a 40 percent stake
  • Broadcom purchased CA Technologies for $18.9 billion
  • It acquired Symantec's security division for $10.7 billion

Chipmaker Broadcom is in talks to acquire cloud service provider VMware, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Negotiations between Broadcom and VMware are ongoing and a deal is not imminent, the sources said. The deal terms under discussion could not be learned.

The acquisition would further diversify Broadcom's business away from semiconductors and into enterprise software, following its $18.9 billion (roughly Rs. 1,46,591 crore) acquisition of CA Technologies and its $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 82,997 crore) purchase of Symantec's security division in the last four years.

Bloomberg News first reported the deal late on Sunday. Broadcom and VMware did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. As of Friday's market close, the market capitalisation of VMware was $40.3 billion (roughly Rs. 3,12,598 crore).

Michael Dell is VMware's biggest investor with a 40 percent stake as a result of Dell Technologies having spun out VMWare to its shareholders last year, according to Refinitiv data.

Private equity firm Silver Lake, which has previously invested in Broadcom, is VMware's second largest shareholder with a 10 percent stake, Refinitiv data shows.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Broadcom, VMware, Dell
