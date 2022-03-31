Technology News
Airtel, Tech Mahindra Team Up for Digital Solutions Across 5G, Private Networks, Cloud

Airtel and Tech Mahindra will co-develop and market 5G use cases in India.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 31 March 2022 14:15 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The two firms will set up a joint 5G innovation lab

  • They will alo bring customised enterprise-grade private networks
  • The companies will initially focus on automobiles, aviation
  • They will also offer cloud and CDN solutions to businesses

Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop and market enterprise-grade digital solutions across 5G, private networks and cloud.

Telecom operator Airtel has been undertaking 5G demonstrations and testing in India, while IT services major Tech Mahindra has developed 5G applications and platforms.

Airtel and Tech Mahindra will co-develop and market 5G use cases in India, according to a statement.

The two firms will set up a joint 5G innovation lab for developing 'Make-in-India' use cases for the Indian and global markets.

They will also bring to market customised enterprise-grade private networks, which will be at the core of the digital economy.

These solutions will focus on combining Airtel's integrated connectivity portfolio of 5G ready mobile network, fibre, and Internet of Things (IoT) along with Tech Mahindra's system integration capabilities.

The companies will initially focus on segments such as automobiles, aviation, ports, utilities, chemicals, oil and gas and expand to other industries.

Airtel and Tech Mahindra will also offer cloud and Content Delivery Network (CDN) solutions to businesses, the statement said.

Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO-Enterprise Business, Bharti Airtel, said: "With proven technology capabilities and deep customer trust enjoyed by the two brands, we believe this is a win-win partnership".

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, noted that the 5G ecosystem will unlock immense opportunities for industries across sectors to improve productivity and enhance customer experience through digitally-powered new-age platforms and solutions.

