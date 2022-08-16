Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1.5GB Daily Data Introduced: All Details

Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1.5GB Daily Data Introduced: All Details

Airtel’s new Rs. 519 and Rs. 779 recharge plans have a validity of 60 days and 90 days, respectively.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 16 August 2022 15:49 IST
Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1.5GB Daily Data Introduced: All Details

Airtel recently announced its second quarter earnings

Highlights
  • Airtel is offering a 3 month-membership to Apollo 24/7 Circle
  • Both plans offer a cashback of Rs. 100 on a FASTag recharge
  • Airtel recently announced its second quarter earnings

Airtel has introduced new Rs. 519 and Rs. 779 recharge plans with a few benefits for subscribers. The Rs. 779 prepaid recharge plan has a validity of 90 days, whereas the Rs. 519 plan has a validity of 60 days. With the both the plans, subscribers will get 1.5GB of 4G data per day, along with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls in India. With a recharge of Rs. 519 or Rs. 779, the telecom company is also offering Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription for three months, at no additional cost.

The new prepaid recharge plans have been listed on the Airtel website. The Rs. 519 and Rs. 779 recharge plans have a validity of 60 days and 90 days, respectively. Both the recharge plans offer the same benefits. With the new recharge plans, subscribers get 1.5GB 4G data per day and 100 SMS per day. They also offer unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls on any network in India.

Subscribers will be able to avail a three-month membership of Apollo 24/7 Circle, at no additional cost, with Airtel's recharge plans of Rs. 519 and Rs. 779. The new plans also offer Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag recharge, free hello tunes, and a subscription to Wynk Music. After the daily quota is exhausted, browsing speeds will be reduced to 64KBps with a recharge of Rs. 519 and Rs. 779.

In recent news, Airtel's competitor, Jio, introduced a prepaid recharge plan that offered subscribers benefits worth Rs. 2,999 with a recharge of the same amount. The recharge plan was called ‘2999 Independence Offer 2022'. With a recharge of Rs. 2999, eligible subscribers were offered a chance to avail coupons for 75GB of data, Netmeds, AJIO, and Ixigo.

Airtel recently announced that its second quarter average revenue per user, a key performance indicator, grew to Rs. 183 from Rs. 146 a year earlier. The same metric for Reliance Jio in the same quarter was said to be Rs. 175.7. The operator said mobile data consumption also increased, by 16.6 percent while per subscriber consumption was 19.5 GB per month.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Airtel Rs 519 Recharge Plan, Airtel Rs 779 Recharge Plan
Asteroids From Outer Edges of Solar System May Have Brought Water to Earth, Suggests New Study

Related Stories

Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1.5GB Daily Data Introduced: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  3. Realme 9i 5G Confirmed to Pack a 5,000mAh Battery: Details
  4. Vivo Y35 with 44W FlashCharge Support Launched: All Details
  5. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  6. Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max With Always-on Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Realme 9i 5G Colour Variants, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Apple iPad With Larger Screen, iPad Pro With M2 Chip Could Launch in October
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1.5GB Daily Data Introduced: All Details
  2. Asteroids From Outer Edges of Solar System May Have Brought Water to Earth, Suggests New Study
  3. Shantaram: Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at India-Set Charlie Hunnam-Led Drama Series
  4. Jurassic World: Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms Huge Pay Gap Compared to Co-Lead Chris Pratt
  5. Instagram and Facebook Are Stalking You on Websites Accessed Through Their Apps. What Can You Do About It?
  6. Google Meet Gets Improved Background Effects, Cloud Processing Support on Web
  7. Volkswagen Tests Electric Vehicles Under Skoda Brand for India Market
  8. Heatwave That Gripped Spanish City of Seville Named as Zoe
  9. Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Monitor With Up to 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  10. Realme 9i 5G Confirmed to Feature a 5,000mAh Battery, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.