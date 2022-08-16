Airtel has introduced new Rs. 519 and Rs. 779 recharge plans with a few benefits for subscribers. The Rs. 779 prepaid recharge plan has a validity of 90 days, whereas the Rs. 519 plan has a validity of 60 days. With the both the plans, subscribers will get 1.5GB of 4G data per day, along with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls in India. With a recharge of Rs. 519 or Rs. 779, the telecom company is also offering Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription for three months, at no additional cost.

The new prepaid recharge plans have been listed on the Airtel website. The Rs. 519 and Rs. 779 recharge plans have a validity of 60 days and 90 days, respectively. Both the recharge plans offer the same benefits. With the new recharge plans, subscribers get 1.5GB 4G data per day and 100 SMS per day. They also offer unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls on any network in India.

Subscribers will be able to avail a three-month membership of Apollo 24/7 Circle, at no additional cost, with Airtel's recharge plans of Rs. 519 and Rs. 779. The new plans also offer Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag recharge, free hello tunes, and a subscription to Wynk Music. After the daily quota is exhausted, browsing speeds will be reduced to 64KBps with a recharge of Rs. 519 and Rs. 779.

In recent news, Airtel's competitor, Jio, introduced a prepaid recharge plan that offered subscribers benefits worth Rs. 2,999 with a recharge of the same amount. The recharge plan was called ‘2999 Independence Offer 2022'. With a recharge of Rs. 2999, eligible subscribers were offered a chance to avail coupons for 75GB of data, Netmeds, AJIO, and Ixigo.

Airtel recently announced that its second quarter average revenue per user, a key performance indicator, grew to Rs. 183 from Rs. 146 a year earlier. The same metric for Reliance Jio in the same quarter was said to be Rs. 175.7. The operator said mobile data consumption also increased, by 16.6 percent while per subscriber consumption was 19.5 GB per month.

