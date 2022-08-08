Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel Reports 16.6 Percent YoY Increase in Mobile Data Consumption, Posts 22 Percent Rise in Q2 Revenue

Airtel Reports 16.6 Percent YoY Increase in Mobile Data Consumption, Posts 22 Percent Rise in Q2 Revenue

Airtel’s average revenue per user (ARPU) was Rs. 183, up from Rs. 146 a year ago.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 August 2022 18:34 IST
Airtel Reports 16.6 Percent YoY Increase in Mobile Data Consumption, Posts 22 Percent Rise in Q2 Revenue

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel last week won 5G spectrum worth $5.4 billion in India's 5G auction

Highlights
  • Airtel said mobile data consumption surged by 16.6 percent from last year
  • Its consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs. 32,805 crore
  • Airtel has been raising money to fund its digital ambitions in India

Bharti Airtel, India's second-biggest telecom operator, on Monday, reported a 22.2 percent increase in quarterly revenue, boosted by 4G subscriber additions and higher data consumption.

The average revenue per user (ARPU)– a key performance indicator in the telecom industry – came in at Rs. 183 rupees for the quarter, up from Rs. 146 from a year earlier. ARPU of rivals Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea for the same period was Rs. 175.7 and Rs. 128, respectively.

Analysts expected the first-quarter ARPU to be boosted by a residual impact of tariff increase done late last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs. 32,805 crore for the quarter ended June 30, from Rs. 26,854 billion in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Airtel said mobile data consumption surged by 16.6 percent from a year ago, with consumption per mobile data customer at 19.5 GB per month.

The company said in November, when it announced tariff hikes, that mobile ARPU needed to be at Rs. 200 and ultimately at Rs. 300, for a financially healthy business model.

Consolidated net profit rose to Rs. 1,607 crore rupees for the quarter ended June 30, from Rs. 284 crore a year ago.

The company has been raising money to fund its digital ambitions, including developing home broadband, data centres, cloud adoption as it prepares to launch its next-generation 5G services in the country.

Airtel last week won 5G spectrum worth $5.4 billion (roughly Rs. 43,000 crore) in the country's $19 billion (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh crore) auction. The government aims to begin the rollout of 5G - which it says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G - by October this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, 5G, Jio, Bharti Airtel, Airtel
The Length of Earth’s Days Has Been Mysteriously Increasing, and Scientists Don’t Know Why

Related Stories

Airtel Reports 16.6 Percent YoY Increase in Mobile Data Consumption, Posts 22 Percent Rise in Q2 Revenue
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
  3. Inside House of the Dragon, the Fiery Game of Thrones Prequel Spin-Off
  4. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Says Researcher
  5. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
  6. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. iPhone 14 Launch May Be Delayed Due to China-Taiwan Tension, Suggests Report
  9. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  10. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Reports 16.6 Percent YoY Increase in Mobile Data Consumption, Posts 22 Percent Rise in Q2 Revenue
  2. Helix Metalfit 3.0 With SpO2 Tracking, Sports Mode Launched in India by Timex: Price, Specifications
  3. India Wins Bronze in Dota 2 at Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022
  4. Infinix Smart 6 HD With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Sony Bravia Master Series A95K OLED TV With XR Cognitive Processor Launched in India
  6. AR Rahman On What He Learned At MIT, Use Of AI In Music
  7. Article Claims Some IMDb Profiles Fake, Asks Users to Exercise Due Diligence
  8. Reliance Jio Adds 130 Million Subscribers YoY, Data Traffic Up 46 Percent to 91 Billion GB: Details
  9. Netflix’s The Gray Man Makes a Splash in Decentraland: All You Need to Know
  10. Government Said to Seek Ouster of Chinese Firms From Affordable Smartphone Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.