Airtel Rs. 399, Rs. 839 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched

The two new Airtel prepaid recharge plans offer unlimited voice calling support.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 6 May 2022 12:47 IST
Photo Credit: Airtel

These new Airtel plans offer a 30-day Amazon Prime Video ME free trial to new users

Highlights
  • Airtel has included a free Wynks Music subscription with these plans
  • The Rs. 839 plan has a validity of 84 days
  • Airtel provides a 2.5GB daily data limit with the new Rs. 399 plan

Airtel has released two new prepaid plans for its users that come with a free three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The two new plans cost Rs. 399 and Rs. 839 with a validity of 28 days and 84 days, respectively. They both offer unlimited voice calling support and a daily limit of 100 SMS messages. The telecom provider also offers Rs. 3,359, Rs. 2,999, Rs. 599, and Rs. 499 prepaid plans to its users with similar benefits. However, these plans include a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

The new Airtel recharge plans were listed on the telecom operator's site these new plans listed on the Airtel at the time of writing. These new plans would have to compete with the recently released prepaid recharge plans from Jio that also offer a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The new plans were first spotted by Telecom Talk.

Airtel Rs. 399, Rs. 839 prepaid recharge plan benefits

The Rs. 399 and Rs. 839 prepaid recharge plans include a 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, which is worth Rs. 149. As previously mentioned, they both offer unlimited voice calling support and a 100 SMS daily limit.

The Rs. 399 plan with a validity of 28 days has a daily data limit of 2.5GB. On the other hand, the Rs. 839 plan has a validity of 84 days and a daily data limit of 2GB. Airtel users who go for this plan also get 84-day bundled access to a select Xstream channel of their choice on the Airtel Xstream app. These channels include Sony Liv, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Hoi Choi, and Manorama Max.

Both of these plans also offer the same additional benefits. They include a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. It should be noted that this free trial is only available to a user once. Users also get a 3-month membership of the Apollo 24/7 Circle at no extra cost. There are also free Shaw Academy online courses, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and a free subscription to Wynk Music.

It should be noted the validity of the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription purchased through any of these two new Airtel prepaid recharge plans will begin from the date of recharge, as mentioned on the Airtel site.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Airtel, Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile, Airtel Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel Rs 839 prepaid recharge plan, Disney Plus Hotstar
