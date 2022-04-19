Technology News
Airtel Postpaid Plans Revise Amazon Prime Membership to Six Months

Airtel has brought the change since April 1 for all postpaid users on plans starting from Rs. 499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 April 2022 18:44 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel is offering Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and other subscriptions as well

  • Airtel was earlier offering one year of Amazon Prime
  • Postpaid plans from Airtel going up to Rs. 1,599 offer Prime membership
  • Amazon Prime membership fee revised in December

Airtel has revised the validity of Amazon Prime membership available with its postpaid plans from one year to six months. As a result of the change, users who are on eligible Airtel postpaid plans are getting Amazon Prime access for six months now. The Prime membership is available with the Rs. 499, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,199, and Rs. 1,599 Airtel postpaid plans. Airtel also offers Amazon Prime membership with some of its broadband plans, which remain unaffected.

As per the listing on the Airtel website, the Rs. 499, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,199, and Rs. 1,599 postpaid plans are available with six months of Amazon Prime membership as a part of Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards. The telco was earlier offering one-year of free Amazon Prime access with all these four plans.

The change was initially reported by Telecom Talk. Airtel confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the revision has been in place since April 1. This means that the users who have taken the plan before April 1 and signed in for the Prime membership will continue to get the subscription for a year. In all other cases, the membership validity has been dropped to six months.

It is important to note that the update is limited to postpaid plans, and Airtel has not brought any particular changes for its broadband subscribers.

In December, Amazon Prime membership became costlier for users by up to 50 percent. The subscription is currently available at Rs. 179 a month, Rs. 459 for a quarter, or Rs. 1,499 on an annual basis.

Other operators are likely to follow in the footsteps of Airtel and revise their plans with Amazon Prime membership in the coming days.

Alongside Amazon Prime, Airtel's postpaid plans in question come with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year. The Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,599 plans also offer Netflix Basic and Standard monthly subscription, respectively.

Further reading: Airtel, Amazon Prime, Airtel postpaid, Amazon
