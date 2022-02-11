Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • #AirtelDown: Airtel Faces Brief Outage Due to ‘Technical Glitch’, Users Complain on Social Media

#AirtelDown: Airtel Faces Brief Outage Due to ‘Technical Glitch’, Users Complain on Social Media

Airtel Down: Users took to Twitter to raise complaints with #AirtelDown.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 February 2022 11:50 IST
#AirtelDown: Airtel Faces Brief Outage Due to ‘Technical Glitch’, Users Complain on Social Media

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel outage affected users across the country

Highlights
  • Airtel outage was initially reported on social media
  • The telecom operator confirmed the issue
  • Airtel downtime was resolved shortly after it was reported online

Airtel users across India faced a brief outage on Friday. The Airtel outage emerged due to a technical glitch, the telecom operator confirmed to Gadgets 360. The problem was fixed shortly after it was reported online. Soon after the outage surfaced, several users complained about the Airtel downtime on social media. The issue impacted both broadband and cellular users on the telecom network, as per the user reports emerging on social media. It was also not limited to a specific circle as the reports suggested its impact on a pan-India basis.

An Airtel spokesperson confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the services were fully restored and normalised shortly after fixing the glitch.

“Our Internet services were disrupted for approximately five minutes today morning due to a technical glitch. This was immediately tackled and the network was fully normalised within the next 10 minutes. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement responding to the Airtel outage.

A large number of users took to Twitter to raise their complaints. User reports suggested that the issue impacted Airtel broadband as well as mobile networks. The Airtel app and customer care service were also inaccessible to some users.

Shortly after the Airtel outage emerged, #AirtelDown started to trend on Twitter.

 

As per the details available on DownDetector, the issue apparently emerged at around 11am. The tracker also suggested that the problem impacted users in various parts of the country, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, among others.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Outage, Airtel Down, Airtel Downtime
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Binance Crypto Exchange to Invest $200 Million in Forbes
YouTube Ready for Web3 Move, Plans Foray into NFTs and Metaverse Despite Aiming to Go Carbon-Free

Related Stories

#AirtelDown: Airtel Faces Brief Outage Due to ‘Technical Glitch’, Users Complain on Social Media
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  6. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  8. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  9. Realme 9 Pro 5G, 9 Pro+ 5G With Colour-Changing Back Panels Debut in India
  10. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.