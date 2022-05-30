Airtel on Monday introduced three new Xstream Fiber broadband plans starting from Rs. 699 a month that offer access to the Internet as well as over 350 TV channels. Called 'All-in-One', the new Airtel broadband plans provide access to 17 premium over-the-top (OTT) platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix. The broadband plans are also claimed to offer "zero" installation cost and free first month rental. Customers are required to purchase the Airtel 4K Xstream TV Box to get linear TV content and OTT access on their TV.

The new All-in-One Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans come at a monthly rent of Rs. 699, Rs. 1,099, and Rs. 1,599. The plans offer access to unlimited data with a fair usage policy (FUP) of 3333GB per month.

Alongside unlimited data, the Xstream Fiber broadband plans give access to Airtel Xstream Premium that brings a single login for 14 over-the-top (OTT) apps, including SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, and Hungama Play. The plans also offer access to over 350 TV channels that customers can get after purchasing the Airtel 4K Xstream Box that is available at a one-time charge of Rs. 2,000.

The new Airtel broadband plans also offer Airtel Black Priority Care with a dedicated relationship manager.

In terms of a major difference, the Rs. 699 Airtel broadband plan offers 40Mbps speed, while the Rs. 1,099 plan offers 200Mbps, and the Rs. 1,599 brings 300Mbps speed.

The Rs. 699 plan also comes with Disney+ Hotstar access in addition to Airtel Xstream Premium. However, the Rs. 1,099 plan comes with Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar, whereas the Rs. 1,599 plan also brings access to Netflix — in addition to the two other OTT services.

Airtel 'All-in-One' Xstream Fiber broadband plans

Plan Speed Data OTT TV channels Rs. 699 40Mbps Unlimited Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream Premium Over 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box Rs. 1,099 200Mbps Unlimited Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream Premium Over 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box Rs. 1,599 300Mbps Unlimited Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream Premium Over 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box

"Our new plans are built for India's emerging entertainment needs," said Vir Inder Nath, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel, in a prepared statement. "Through these bundle offers we plan to offer our discerning customers great value, convenience and unlock a multi-faceted digital experience."

Airtel also has its existing Rs. 499, Rs. 999, and 1,498 Xstream Fiber broadband plans that offer a similar list of benefits, but without access to the bundled TV channels.

