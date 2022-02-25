Technology News
Airtel Acquires Strategic Stake in Blockchain Technology Startup Aqilliz

Singapore-based Aqilliz has developed a patented hybrid blockchain platform, Atom.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 February 2022 12:36 IST
Airtel Acquires Strategic Stake in Blockchain Technology Startup Aqilliz

Airtel eyes to deploy Aqilliz's blockchain technologies at scale across its different platforms

  • The financial details of the deal are not available
  • Aqilliz has developed a patented hybrid blockchain platform, Atom
  • The investment is part of Airtel Startup Accelerator Program

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced that it has acquired a strategic stake in Aqilliz, a Blockchain-as-a-service company. Airtel aims to deploy Aqilliz's blockchain technologies at scale across its fast-growing adtech (Airtel Ads), digital entertainment (Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream), and digital marketplace (Airtel Thanks App) offerings.

"Bharti Airtel has acquired a strategic stake in Aqilliz –a Blockchain-as-a-service company under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program, subject to applicable statutory approvals," the company said in a statement. It did not divulge the financial details of the deal.

Singapore-based Aqilliz has developed a patented hybrid blockchain platform, Atom, that integrates differential privacy and federated learning on a distributed digital ledger. This allows brands to create secure and consent-based solutions to engage with customers in a rapidly-evolving digital economy that's becoming increasingly decentralised, the statement added.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.


