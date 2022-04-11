Technology News
Airtel Black Rs. 1,099 Plan With Fibre Broadband, Landline, DTH Benefits Launched

Airtel has also discontinued the existing Rs. 1,349 plan and introduced a Rs. 1,098 plan to the Airtel Black portfolio.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 April 2022 18:06 IST
Airtel Black Rs. 1,099 Plan With Fibre Broadband, Landline, DTH Benefits Launched

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel Black programme was launched last year to offer a single billing mechanism

  • Airtel Black has added Rs. 1,099 plan with no benefits for postpaid users
  • The new plan offers Rs. 350 worth of TV channels
  • Airtel Black Rs. 1,098 plan offers 75GB data to postpaid users

Airtel Black has introduced the Rs. 1,099 plan for broadband, landline, and DTH customers. The Rs. 1,099 Airtel Black plan does not include any specific benefits for mobile postpaid users, limited to just broadband and DTH services. It is unlike other Airtel Black plans, which are primarily meant for postpaid connections and offering broadband and DTH benefits. Additionally, Airtel Black has included the Rs. 1,098 plan that includes broadband, landline, and postpaid benefits. Airtel has also discontinued the existing Rs. 1,349 plan for the Airtel Black consumers that was introduced alongside the Rs. 998, Rs. 1,598, and Rs. 2,099 plans last year.

As per the listing on the Airtel site, the Rs. 1,099 Airtel Black plan offers unlimited voice calls over a landline connection and up to 200Mbps Internet speed through Airtel broadband. It also includes Rs. 350 worth of TV channels that can be accessed over an Airtel Digital TV connection.

The Rs. 1,099 Airtel Black plan also includes one year of Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream subscription.

As reported by TelecomTalk, the Rs. 1,099 Airtel Black plan does not include any benefits for a postpaid connection as it seems to be meant specifically for users who are looking for landline, fibre, and direct-to-home (DTH) services.

In addition to the Rs. 1,099 plan, Airtel Black has added the Rs. 1,098 plan that includes unlimited voice calling over landline and up to 100Mbps Internet access along with unlimited data allocation for broadband users. The Rs. 1,098 plan also includes 75GB data and unlimited voice calls for postpaid connections.

Airtel has also discontinued the Rs. 1,349 plan that was primarily meant for up to three postpaid connections and had offered benefits including 210GB data and unlimited voice calls. The Rs. 1,349 plan also included DTH access with TV channels worth Rs. 350. Further, it had bundled one-year Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream app subscription.

Last year, Airtel Black was launched as a new programme by the telco to offer users the ability to combine their postpaid, DTH, and optical fibre broadband services under one single bill. Customers can also create their own plan depending on requirements — alongside the available offerings in the portfolio.

Apple Said To Face Additional EU Antitrust Charge in Coming Weeks in Music Streaming Probe

