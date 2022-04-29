Airtel has launched a new Rs. 999 prepaid plan that comes with Amazon Prime Subscription, free access to any one of the select Xstream channels, among other benefits. The development comes 10 days after Airtel halved the validity of Amazon Prime membership available with its postpaid plans. Instead of a year's subscription, users are getting Amazon Prime access for six months now. The change was brought to Rs. 499, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,199, and Rs. 1,599 Airtel postpaid plans.

Airtel has launched the Rs. 999 prepaid plan as an unlimited pack that offers Amazon Prime subscription for 84 days, access to one Xstream channel (SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow, HoiChoi, ManoramaMAX) for 84 days, 2.5GB data per day, unlimited talktime, and 100 SMS per day. It is to be noted that Amazon Prime membership fee for 90 days is Rs. 459. The plan is listed on the telecom operator's site.

Other benefits include Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, 3 months of Apollo Circle membership, Shaw Academy courses, and Wynk Music. Gadgets 360 was able to spot the plan listed on Airtel website, and the company confirmed it was launched on Thursday. The new plan's listing was first spotted by OnlyTech.

A few days ago, the telecom giant revised the validity of Amazon Prime membership available with Rs. 499, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,199, and Rs. 1,599 Airtel postpaid plans. Airtel cut the subscription duration from one year to six months.

Earlier this month, Airtel expanded its prepaid portfolio by launching the Rs. 296 and Rs. 319 recharge plans. The Rs. 296 Airtel prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and a total of 25GB data for 30 days. The Rs. 319 Airtel prepaid recharge plan comes with unlimited voice calls, offers 100 SMS messages on a daily basis, and 2GB high-speed data per day for a month. Other benefits include three months of Apollo 24x7 Circle, and a Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag. The plans also come with free access to Wynk Music.

