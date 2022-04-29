Technology News
loading

Bharti Airtel Partners with Apollo Hospitals, Cisco on 5G Connected Ambulance

Airtel reportedly conducted a demonstration in Bengaluru over the 5G trial spectrum.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 29 April 2022 13:13 IST
Bharti Airtel Partners with Apollo Hospitals, Cisco on 5G Connected Ambulance

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Apollo Hospitals and Cisco to create a 5G connected ambulance

Highlights
  • The 5G Connected Ambulance acts as an extension
  • 5G will be a game-changer in enabling new use cases
  • Healthcare is one of the most promising use cases for 5G

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has partnered with Apollo Hospitals and Cisco to create a 5G connected ambulance that transforms access to healthcare and saves lives in emergency situations.
The demonstration was conducted in Bengaluru over the 5G trial spectrum allotted to Airtel by the Department of Telecom.

In the trial, a custom-designed 5G connected ambulance was equipped with the latest medical equipment, patient monitoring applications, and telemetry devices that transmit the patient health data to the hospital in real-time.

In addition, it is also equipped with onboard cameras, camera-based headgear, and bodycams for paramedic staff – all connected to the ultra-fast & low latency Airtel 5G network.

When a critical patient is enroute to the hospital and every second makes a difference, the 5G Connected Ambulance acts as an extension of the emergency room, the statement said.

"Healthcare is one of the most promising use cases for 5G, and we are delighted to deepen our partnerships with Apollo Hospitals and Cisco to bring some innovative use cases for the Indian market," Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO, Airtel Business, Bharti Airtel said.

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said that Apollo Hospitals have been evangelists of connected ambulances and using these to reduce mortality and utilise the Golden Hour to the benefit of patients.

"The criticality of the 'Golden hour' is well known. It can mean the difference between life and death for seriously ill or trauma patients in an emergency. Studies show that an increased journey distance to the Hospital is associated with an increased risk of mortality. These insights propelled us to collaborate with Airtel on the 5G connected ambulance project and use 5G in order to utilise the disruption-free, lag-free connectivity it provides,” Reddy said.

Anand Bhaskar, Managing Director, Service Provider Business, Cisco India & SAARC, said that Cisco's partnership with Airtel, through its Country Digitization Acceleration programme, is a step towards bringing the immense possibilities of 5G to life by improving the performance of critical-care applications.

"5G will be a game-changer in enabling new use cases and improving efficiency across every industry and specifically in the healthcare sector, as 5G will arm doctors with actionable insights to augment patient monitoring and treatment," Bhaskar said. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Apollo Hospital, Cisco
iQoo Neo 6 SE Design Revealed as Pre-Reservations Begin, Teased to Pack 64-Megapixel Camera

Related Stories

Bharti Airtel Partners with Apollo Hospitals, Cisco on 5G Connected Ambulance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Unveils New Seasons of Nine Indian Series
  2. Realme GT Neo 3 With 150W UltraDart Fast Charging Launched in India: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  4. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series for Next 2 Years
  5. iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested in Panel Leak, Display Differences Tipped
  6. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Premium Smartphone
  8. Realme Pad Mini Tablet, Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earbuds Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  10. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon's Alexa Can Now Notify Users When Security Camera Spots Person, Package
  2. Smartphone Shipments Globally Dip for Third Consecutive Quarter, Samsung, Apple Continue to Grow: Reports
  3. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Releasing in 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X: Report
  4. Amazon Prime Video India Announces 58 Titles — 35 Series and 23 Movies — for Next Two Years
  5. WhatsApp Getting Quick Reactions, May Offer 8 Emojis to Choose From: Report
  6. iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested in Panel Leak, Display Differences Tipped
  7. Huawei Mate Xs 2 Foldable Smartphone, Huawei MatePad SE Budget Tablet Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Hong Kong's Central Bank Unsure About Motivations Behind Retail CBDC Launch
  9. Tecno Phantom X With 90Hz Curved AMOLED Display, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Prime Minister Modi Hails India as an Investment Destination for Semiconductors Tech
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.