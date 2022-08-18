Technology News
Airtel Gets 5G Spectrum Allocation Letter Soon After Upfront Payment to DoT

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has handed out its first spectrum allocation letter to Airtel on the day of making upfront payment.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 August 2022 13:58 IST
Airtel paid Rs. 8,312.4 crore towards spectrum dues and was provided the allocation letter

Highlights
  • Airtel acquired 19,867.8MHz spectrum
  • Reliance Jio has made payments of Rs. 7,864.78 crore
  • Bharti Airtel made a successful bid of Rs. 43,039.63 crore

Bharti Airtel received spectrum allocation letter within few hours of making upfront payment to the Department of Telecom, Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Thursday.
This is the first time ever that the Department of Telecom (DoT) has handed out a spectrum allocation letter on the day of making upfront payment.

"Airtel paid Rs. 8,312.4 crore towards spectrum dues and was provided the allocation letter for the designated frequency bands within hours. E band allocation was given along with spectrum as promised. No Fuss, No Follow Up, No running around the corridors and No tall claims. This is ease of doing business at work in its full glory," Mittal said in a statement.

The Department of Telecom has received payment of around Rs. 17,876 crore from service providers - Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea for spectrum they won in a recent auction.

While all telecom operators have opted to make payments in 20 annual installments, Bharti Airtel paid Rs. 8,312.4 crore equivalent to four annual installments.

"In my over 30 years of first-hand experience with DoT, this is a first ! Business as it should be. Leadership at work-Right at the top and at the helm of telecom. What a Change ! Change that can transform this nation – power its dreams to be a developed nation," Mittal said.

Airtel acquired 19,867.8MHz spectrum by securing a pan-India footprint of 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands and select purchase of radio waves in low and mid-band spectrum.

The country's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum received a record Rs. 1.5 lakh crore worth of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a Rs. 87,946.93 crore bid.

Reliance Jio has made payments of Rs. 7,864.78 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs. 1,679.98 crore and Adani Data Networks Rs 18.94 crore.

Richest Indian Gautam Adani's group has placed bids worth Rs. 211.86 crore for 400MHz in a band that is not used for offering public telephony services.

Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal's Bharti Airtel made a successful bid of Rs. 43,039.63 crore, while Vodafone Idea Ltd bought spectrum for Rs. 18,786.25 crore.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Department of Telecom, DoT, Airtel, Vodafone Idea
