Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Airtel 5G to Roll Out Soon After Spectrum Auction Concludes, Plans Could Be Similar to 4G Tariffs: Report

Airtel 5G to Roll Out Soon After Spectrum Auction Concludes, Plans Could Be Similar to 4G Tariffs: Report

Airtel 5G may be rolled out within 2–3 months of the spectrum auction.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 March 2022 12:51 IST
Airtel 5G to Roll Out Soon After Spectrum Auction Concludes, Plans Could Be Similar to 4G Tariffs: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel has been amongst the most active players in the country to roll out its 5G services

Highlights
  • Airtel 5G demonstration took place at a physical event
  • 5G trials were conducted by Airtel and Jio in the past
  • Airtel 5G rollout may come alongside Jio’s 5G network launch

Airtel 5G services will be rolled out soon after the government concludes spectrum auction, an executive said in an interview on the sidelines of a physical event on Thursday where the telco demonstrated its next-generation network. The New Delhi-based telecom operator is on a move to take on Reliance Jio — the largest telco in the country — by setting up the stage for its 5G rollouts. It conducted a demonstration of the Airtel 5G network at its Network Experience Centre in Manesar, Gurugram, by showcasing an immersive video experience using the 3,500MHz band test spectrum allotted by the Department of Telecom (DoT).

CTO Randeep Sekhon suggested in an interview with 91Mobiles that Airtel will launch its 5G services in the country within 2–3 months of the spectrum auction.

“While this is not a race, we believe Airtel is very ready to launch 5G after the spectrum auction,” he said, as quoted by the website.

Sekhon also underlined that 5G plans in the country are expected to be similar to 4G tariffs.

Airtel demonstrated the potential of its 5G services by recreating the stadium experience of cricketer Kapil Dev's 175-run innings at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It conducted the experience by playing a 4K video of the match simultaneously for 50 concurrent users, available on a network delivering 200Mbps of average speed and a latency of under around 20 milliseconds.

The operator also showcased a 5G-powered hologram of the cricketer to demonstrate its next-generation network that was running on an Ericsson 5G Radio in non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) modes over 3,500MHz band test spectrum.

In January last year, Airtel demonstrated its 5G network live in Hyderabad. It additionally kicked off its 5G trial network in Gurugram to offer over 1Gbps speed in the testing phase in June.

Airtel also tied up with Qualcomm last year to bolster its 5G network rollout in the country.

Similar to Airtel, Jio also last year announced that it is testing its 5G network with up to 1Gbps speed. Jio has a list of partners on board, including Google, Intel, and Qualcomm.

That said, the government has not yet announced exact dates of its 5G-focussed spectrum auction. However, it is expected to take place sometime in May, and it's safe to speculate that the operators should be able to kick off their 5G services in India starting August.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel 5G, Airtel, 5G rollout, Bharti Airtel, 5G
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Ambrane FitShot Surge With Inbuilt Games, Breath Training Launched in India: Price, Specifications
The Batman Deleted Scene: Joker Meets Dark Knight Inside Arkham

Related Stories

Airtel 5G to Roll Out Soon After Spectrum Auction Concludes, Plans Could Be Similar to 4G Tariffs: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s Users Facing Issues After Android 12 Update: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
  3. BSNL 4G to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G by Other Telcos Launching By Year-End
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
  5. Airtel Xstream Box Price Cut, OTT Subscriptions Bundled
  6. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  7. Vi MiFi Portable 4G Wireless Router for Postpaid Users Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  9. Airtel 5G to Roll Out Soon After Spectrum Auction Concludes, Executive Says
  10. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 During March 24 India Restock
#Latest Stories
  1. EU, US Reach Preliminary Deal to Avoid Disruption in Data Flows
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Getting Lamborghini With Latest Update, Players Can Now Access 8 New Skins
  3. Apple Says Resolved iMessage Issues After Third Services Outage This Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Ukraine War Has Potential to Speed Up Digital Currency Adoption: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
  6. Glance to Bring NFT Games on Lockscreen, Buys India’s Gambit Sports Firm
  7. New State Mobile 'Play Erangel 2051' Event Goes Live; Limited-Time Challenges, Special Rewards
  8. BSNL 4G Services to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G Services by Other Telcos to Be Live by Year-End: Minister
  9. Realme 9 Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in India in April
  10. US Postal Service Doubles Number of EV Delivery Trucks in Initial Order
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.