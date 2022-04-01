Airtel has expanded its prepaid portfolio by introducing the Rs. 296 and Rs. 319 recharge plans. While the Rs. 296 Airtel prepaid recharge plan comes with 30-day validity, the Rs. 319 plan is valid for one complete month. The new Airtel prepaid recharge plans come a couple of months after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed telcos to offer at least one plan with 30 days validity and one valid for a month to provide better benefits to users.

The listing on the Airtel website confirms the availability of the Rs. 296 and Rs. 319 prepaid recharge plans that were initially reported by 91Mobiles.

Rs. 296 Airtel prepaid recharge plan benefits

As per the official listing, the Rs. 296 Airtel prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages on a daily basis, and a total of 25GB data access. The plan is valid for 30 days.

Rs. 319 Airtel prepaid recharge plan benefits

The Rs. 319 Airtel prepaid recharge plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 2GB high-speed data on a daily basis. It is available with one month validity.

Both Rs. 296 and Rs. 319 Airtel prepaid recharge plans come bundled with additional benefits, including a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, three months of Apollo 24x7 Circle, and a Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag. The plans also come with free access to Wynk Music.

The new plans are aligning with the TRAI order that was passed in January.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio introduced the Rs. 259 prepaid recharge plan with a 'calendar month validity' that seems identical to the one-month validity available with the Rs. 319 Airtel plan.

The Rs. 259 Jio plan offered 1.5GB high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages a day. It also comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

