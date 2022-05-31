Airtel is offering 1GB of complimentary high-speed data in the form of vouchers to a selected section of prepaid users, as per a report. This free data is claimed to be offered to those customers who have a Smart Plan. The report says that the telecom giant is sending text messages to inform its users that the free data voucher has been added to their account. The development comes a few days after it was reported that Bharti Airtel, along with Reliance Jio, are looking to buy pan-India 5G spectrum.

As per a report by onlytech, the high-speed data is being offered on a complimentary basis in the form of vouchers, which can be claimed by going to the ‘Coupons' section in the Airtel Thanks app. The high-speed data is available for three days and it will automatically expire on June 1, if it remains unclaimed, the report notes. Additionally, the free data is said to be given to “low recharge customers usually on a Rs 99 Smart pack.” Once claimed, the voucher will be added to the users' Airtel account balance within 15 minutes.

The news comes a few days after a report said that Bharti Airtel is in a position to buy pan-India 5G spectrum. The telecom giant also posted a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs. 2,008 crore for the March quarter. The net profit stood at Rs. 759 crore in the year-ago period.

Earlier this month, a report by telecom regulator TRAI said that Airtel, along with Jio, added subscribers that in turn increased the overall telecom user base to over 116.69 crore in March 2022. Airtel's net mobile customer addition in March was 22.55 lakh.