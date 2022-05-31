Technology News
loading

Airtel Offering Complimentary 1GB Data for 3 Days to Select Prepaid Users: Report

The free data is being given in the form of vouchers.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 May 2022 13:43 IST
Airtel Offering Complimentary 1GB Data for 3 Days to Select Prepaid Users: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel is offering free data to customers with a Smart Plan

Highlights
  • The high-speed data has a three-day validity
  • It can be redeemed under ‘Coupons’ section in the Airtel Thanks app
  • The offer will lapse on June 1 if unclaimed

Airtel is offering 1GB of complimentary high-speed data in the form of vouchers to a selected section of prepaid users, as per a report. This free data is claimed to be offered to those customers who have a Smart Plan. The report says that the telecom giant is sending text messages to inform its users that the free data voucher has been added to their account. The development comes a few days after it was reported that Bharti Airtel, along with Reliance Jio, are looking to buy pan-India 5G spectrum.

As per a report by onlytech, the high-speed data is being offered on a complimentary basis in the form of vouchers, which can be claimed by going to the ‘Coupons' section in the Airtel Thanks app. The high-speed data is available for three days and it will automatically expire on June 1, if it remains unclaimed, the report notes. Additionally, the free data is said to be given to “low recharge customers usually on a Rs 99 Smart pack.” Once claimed, the voucher will be added to the users' Airtel account balance within 15 minutes.

The news comes a few days after a report said that Bharti Airtel is in a position to buy pan-India 5G spectrum. The telecom giant also posted a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs. 2,008 crore for the March quarter. The net profit stood at Rs. 759 crore in the year-ago period.

Earlier this month, a report by telecom regulator TRAI said that Airtel, along with Jio, added subscribers that in turn increased the overall telecom user base to over 116.69 crore in March 2022. Airtel's net mobile customer addition in March was 22.55 lakh.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, Bharti Airtel
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Russian Central Bank to Speed Up Digital Ruble Trials Amid Pressure Due to Western Sanctions
Airtel, Jio Said to Get Rs. 3683 Crore Allocation From Indian Government for 4G Services in Uncovered Villages

Related Stories

Airtel Offering Complimentary 1GB Data for 3 Days to Select Prepaid Users: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 70 Series With OLED Display, 54-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched
  2. Airtel Offers Complimentary 1GB Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  3. Bounce Partners With Bharat Petroleum for Battery Swapping Infrastructure
  4. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  5. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  6. Pixel 7 Alleged Prototype Appears on eBay Months Before Official Debut
  7. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  10. iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Treasure Chest of Ancient Mummies, Bronze Statuettes Discovered in Egyptian Necropolis
  2. Poco X4 GT Spotted on BIS Database; Expected to Launch Soon in India
  3. Airtel, Jio Said to Get Rs. 3683 Crore Allocation From Indian Government for 4G Services in Uncovered Villages
  4. Airtel Offering Complimentary 1GB Data for 3 Days to Select Prepaid Users: Report
  5. Russian Central Bank to Speed Up Digital Ruble Trials Amid Pressure Due to Western Sanctions
  6. Google Removing Movies and TV Tab From Play Store on Android, Google TV to Be New Replacement
  7. Microsoft Office Impacted With 'Follina' Zero-Day Vulnerability: Researchers
  8. India’s Attero Recycling to Spend $1 Billion by 2027, to Open Units in Poland, Ohio and Indonesia
  9. Bitcoin Bulls Ensure Climb to $31,600 Territory as Altcoins Aim to End May on a High
  10. Honor 70 Pro, Honor 70 Pro+ With 6.78-Inch Display, 4,500mAh Battery Launched; Honor 70 Follows: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.