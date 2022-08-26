The 5G telecom services in India are all set to be rolled out in the coming months. Ahead of the launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the country is also prepping to introduce the 6G services by the end of this decade. PM Modi made this announcement while addressing the Smart India Hackathon 2022 Grand Finale. Earlier today, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hinted that the 5G services may roll out by October 12. It was earlier speculated to launch by September 29.

The Prime Minister attended the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 via video conferencing. In his address, the Prime Minister said, “We are preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade. The government is encouraging Indian solutions in gaming and entertainment.”

Addressing the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022. It offers a glimpse of India's Yuva Shakti. https://t.co/7TcixPgoqD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2022

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Vaishnaw announced the possible date for rolling out the 5G services. He assured that the services will reach out to all major cities and key rural areas in the next two to three years. The government also claims that the 5G services would be affordable and accessible.

Meanwhile, the telecom services have already started informing their customers about the rolling out of 5G services. Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks, and Vodafone Idea emerged as the highest bidders for the 5G services at the recently concluded spectrum auction.

According to PTI, Vaishnaw said that all the steps needed for the very rapid rollout of 5G are moving forward in a very nice and systematic way.