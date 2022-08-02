Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • 5G Spectrum Auction: Reliance Jio Becomes Top Spender; Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani in Close Competition

5G Spectrum Auction: Reliance Jio Becomes Top Spender; Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani in Close Competition

Reliance Jio said that it will be ready for a pan-India rollout of 5G "in the shortest period of time".

By Reuters | Updated: 2 August 2022 10:17 IST
5G Spectrum Auction: Reliance Jio Becomes Top Spender; Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani in Close Competition

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel and Vodafone have been under pressure since Jio triggered a price war in 2016

Highlights
  • Jio won 5G spectrum worth $11 billion (roughly Rs. 87,000 crore)
  • Adani's firm plans to enter private 5G network space
  • Companies bought 71 percent of the 72 GHz spectrum offered at the auction

Reliance Industries' Jio emerged as the biggest spender in India's $19 billion (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh crore) 5G spectrum auction, with the top telco player winning airwaves worth $11 billion (roughly Rs.  Rs. 87,000 crore) as the world's number two mobile market gears up for the high-speed wireless network.

India's government aims to begin the rollout of 5G — which it says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G — by October this year. Globally, the next-generation network is seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

The country's telecom minister said that companies bought 71 percent of a total of 72 GHz spectrum offered in the auction, which concluded on Monday and also saw participation from Jio rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, as well as a unit of Adani Enterprises.

Airtel and Vodafone won spectrum worth $5.4 billion (roughly Rs. Rs. 43,000 crore) and $2.4 billion (nearly Rs. 19,000 crore), respectively.

"We understand that the spectrum purchased is good enough to cover all the circles in the country," telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told a press briefing, referring to geographical areas of coverage. India's 5G coverage will be "very good" over the next three years, he added.

The telcos bid aggressively despite earlier concerns they could lose about 40 percent of potential revenue due to some airwaves being allotted to enterprises for private 5G networks.

Adani, the newest entrant to the auction process, purchased airwaves worth nearly $27 million (nearly Rs. 215 crore). The firm does not plan to offer consumer services and is instead aiming to enter the private 5G network space.

To aid the cash-strapped telecom sector, the government is allowing auction winners to pay the amounts owed in 20 equal annual instalments.

Airtel and Vodafone have been under pressure since Jio triggered a price war in 2016 with both reporting losses in recent years, also squeezed by spectrum dues from earlier auctions. However, recent mobile data price hikes have helped Airtel creep back to profit.

"This spectrum acquisition...has been part of a deliberate strategy to buy the best spectrum assets at a substantially lower relative cost compared to our competition," Airtel Chief Executive Officer Gopal Vittal said in a statement.

Jio said that it will be ready for a pan-India rollout of 5G "in the shortest period of time", without giving specifics.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Airtel, 5G, 5G Auction India
Activision Blizzard Sales Fall as Call of Duty: Vanguard Underperforms

Related Stories

5G Spectrum Auction: Reliance Jio Becomes Top Spender; Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani in Close Competition
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  2. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Announced, Deals Teased
  4. How to File ITR if You Missed July 31 Deadline: Details Here
  5. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  6. OnePlus Ace Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of August 3 Launch
  7. Reliance Jio Top Bidder as 5G Spectrum Auction Concludes: Details
  8. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme Pad X to Go on Sale for First Time in India: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Upto 20 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Watch 3 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  2. 5G Spectrum Auction: Reliance Jio Becomes Top Spender; Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani in Close Competition
  3. Activision Blizzard Sales Fall as Call of Duty: Vanguard Underperforms
  4. Xiaomi Mijia Glasses With 50-Megapixel Quad Bayer Camera, Sony OLED Display Announced: Report
  5. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Launch Date Tipped, Said to Be Available for Pre-Order on Same Day
  6. WhatsApp Will Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for Everyone on Android: Report
  7. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Instagram Account Hacked, Linked to Fake Elon Musk Crypto Account
  8. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  9. India’s Passenger Vehicle Makers See Double Digit Growth Amid Improvement in Chip Shortage Issue: Details
  10. Chainalysis Launches Subsidiary to Assist US Government Agencies in Investigating Crypto Crimes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.