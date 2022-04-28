Technology News
5G Spectrum Auction to Be Held in Early June, Says Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Telecom Minister said that the Department of Telecom (DoT) is working as per expected timeline.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 April 2022 17:35 IST
5G Spectrum Auction to Be Held in Early June, Says Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Setting the stage for the rollout of 5G services, TRAI has mooted a mega auction plan

Highlights
  • The watchdog has recommended a mega auction plan
  • TRAI has reduced spectrum price by about 39 percent
  • The recommended rates are higher than global benchmarks

The government is likely to hold 5G spectrum auction in early June, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

The minister said that the Department of Telecom is working as per expected timeline and the process is on to resolve industry concerns around spectrum pricing.

Asked about the schedule of the spectrum auction, Vaishnaw said that it is expected to be in early June.

Setting the stage for the rollout of 5G services, telecom regulator TRAI has mooted a mega auction plan valued at over Rs. 7.5 lakh crore at the base price across multiple bands for radio waves allocated over 30 years.

"We are very much as per our timeline to conduct the auction," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said that the Digital Communications Commission will take a call on TRAI recommendations and approach them for clarification.

The watchdog has recommended a mega auction plan of over Rs. 7.5 lakh crore for over 1 lakh megahertz spectrum in case the government allocates it for a period of 30 years.

In case of 20 years, the total value of the proposed spectrum auction will stand at around Rs. 5.07 lakh crore at the reserve price, according to the back-of-the-envelope calculation.

While TRAI has reduced spectrum price by about 39 percent compared to last price, telecom operators have said that the recommended rates are higher than global benchmarks.

Goldman Sachs is Exploring Ways to Tokenise Real Assets, NFTs

