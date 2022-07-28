Technology News
loading

5G Spectrum Auction Enters Day 3, Received Bids Worth Rs. 1.5 Trillion So Far

5G spectrum auction was earlier estimated to be completed on the second day — Wednesday.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 July 2022 10:16 IST
5G Spectrum Auction Enters Day 3, Received Bids Worth Rs. 1.5 Trillion So Far

Initial 5G services in the country will start by September-October

Highlights
  • Jio, Adani group, Airtel, and VI are participating in spectrum auction
  • The 4G spectrum auction in March 2021 fetched Rs. 77,814.80
  • 5G services are expected to be about 10 times faster than 4G

The auction for the 5G telecom spectrum has garnered bids worth Rs. 1,49,454 crore at the end of the second day and the bids for the much-awaited spectrum sale are extended for the third day.

A comparison of the two-day figures shows that the 5G spectrum auction fetched Rs. 71,639.2 crore more than the 4G spectrum auction of 2021. In percentage terms, it is 92.06 percent higher. Wednesday saw five rounds of the auction, taking the total rounds to nine.

Earlier it was expected the auction would be completed on the second day - Wednesday.

The bids received so far are almost double the amount received for the 4G spectrum auction in 2021. The 4G spectrum auction in March 2021 fetched Rs. 77,814.80. The auction in 2021 was concluded in two days.

Giving updates about the second day of the auction, Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said: "700 MHz has seen a good response, it has been sold this time. Good response in other low and mid bands as well." The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently approved the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)'s 5G spectrum auction through which spectrum will be assigned to bidders to provide 5G services to the public as well as enterprises.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay. 5G services are expected to be about 10 times faster than 4G. The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

Reliance Jio, Adani group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are the four major participants in the spectrum auction. This is the first time that the Gautam Adani-led Adani group, which recently forayed into the telecom sector, participated in the bidding process of the 5G telecom spectrum auction.

Allocation of spectrums to the telecom operators is expected before August 15, and the initial 5G services in the country will start by September-October. Subsequently, high-speed 5G telecom services are expected to be offered in several cities in the county by the end of the year 2022.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 5G spectrum, 5G, Reliance Jio, Adani group, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea
Meta Reports Rise in Daily Facebook Users to 1.97 Billion as Profits Plunge Amid Q2 Revenue Drop

Related Stories

5G Spectrum Auction Enters Day 3, Received Bids Worth Rs. 1.5 Trillion So Far
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Scientists Turn Dead Spiders Into Robots That Can Pick Different Objects
  2. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  3. Redmi 10A Sport Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Darlings, Morbius, Walking Dead Season 11, and More on Netflix in August
  6. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10-Megapixel Periscope Camera: Report
  8. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  9. MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features
  10. DoT Receives Bids Worth Rs. 1.45 Lakh Crore for 5G Spectrum on First Day
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation Plus August 2022 Free Games Include Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Little Nightmares
  2. US Scientists Turn Dead Spiders Into Robots That Can Pick Different Objects
  3. CHIPS Act Passed by US Senate to Boost Domestic Chip Manufacturing, Compete With China
  4. Moto G32 Render Leak Tips 4 Colour Variants: All the Details
  5. OnePlus Nord Watch Tipped to Launch With Rectangular Dial, Dedicated N Health App: All Details
  6. BTC, ETH Add More Gains to Heightened Values, Most Cryptocurrencies Rally
  7. Garmin Software Update Rolling Out With Upgrades to Health Monitoring, Safety Features: All Details
  8. NASA Plans to Launch 2 Small Helicopters to Collect 30 Martian Rock Samples
  9. Redmi 10A Sport With 6GB of RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. 5G Spectrum Auction Enters Day 3, Received Bids Worth Rs. 1.5 Trillion So Far
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.