Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • 5G Rollout: Government Said to Press Apple, Samsung to Rapidly Update Phones With Support for 5G Connectivity

5G Rollout: Government Said to Press Apple, Samsung to Rapidly Update Phones With Support for 5G Connectivity

The government is said to have scheduled talks with phone makers "to prioritise" and release software upgrades for supporting the high-speed network.

By Reuters |  Updated: 11 October 2022 14:47 IST
5G Rollout: Government Said to Press Apple, Samsung to Rapidly Update Phones With Support for 5G Connectivity

Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on October 1

Highlights
  • Apple is yet to provide 5G update for iPhone 12 to iPhone 14 handsets
  • Over 30 Xiaomi smartphones, Vivo smartphones are ready for use with 5G
  • Reliance Jio has acquired 5G specutrum airwaves worth $11 billion

India's government will push Apple, Samsung, and other mobile phone manufacturers to prioritise rolling out software upgrades to support 5G in the country, amid concerns that many of their models are not ready for the recently launched high-speed service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on October 1 amid much fanfare, with leading telecom operator Reliance Jio saying it would make the service available in four cities and rival Bharti Airtel in eight. Both companies said the service would be expanded next year.

But Apple's iPhone models, including the latest iPhone 14, and many of Samsung's premier phones do not have software compatible with supporting 5G in India, according to three industry sources and Airtel's website.

Concerned by this, top bureaucrats from India's telecoms and IT departments will chair a meeting on Wednesday for early 5G adoption, asking smartphone executives from foreign companies Apple, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi, as well as domestic telecom operators Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea to be present, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

The agenda includes holding talks "to prioritise" and release software upgrades for supporting the high-speed network, the notice for the closed-door meeting stated.

Apple, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi, as well as the three domestic telecom operators, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The government's IT and telecom departments also did not respond.

India has said that the launch of 5G in the world's biggest mobile market - after China - will bring high-speed internet to consumers, with simultaneous socio-economic benefits in sectors like agriculture and health.

In August, Jio, India's biggest mobile carrier with more than 420 million customers, snapped up airwaves worth $11 billion (roughly Rs. 90,600 crore) in a $19 billion (roughly Rs. 1.6 lakh crore) 5G spectrum auction. Airtel spent more than $5 billion (roughly Rs. 41,000 crore), while Vodafone doled out above $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,500 crore).

While telecom players and smartphone companies have been holding discussions with each other, ironing out compatibility issues between the specific 5G technology of telecom companies in India and phone software is taking time, one of the industry sources said.

Airtel's website on Tuesday showed "Apple yet to update software" for all of Apple iPhones' 12 to 14 models under its 5G compatible section. For Samsung too, many models were not ready, Airtel stated, while more than three dozen models of China's Xiaomi and Vivo were shown as ready for use with its 5G service.

"Apple has been taking a lot of time. Airtel has been concerned about this as many of their premium clients are on Apple devices," said a second industry source with direct knowledge of the situation, who added Apple and Airtel have been holding talks.

A third source with direct knowledge of the issue said Apple was in the process of testing and validating different 5G offerings from network providers in India.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 5G, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, 5G India
Redmi K60 Series Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Series SoC, 30W Wireless Charging Support

Related Stories

5G Rollout: Government Said to Press Apple, Samsung to Rapidly Update Phones With Support for 5G Connectivity
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Battery, Display Details Leak Online
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Printers, Monitors, More
  3. You Can Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition This Wednesday
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Offers on Cameras
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Display, Camera Design Tipped: All Details
  7. Hero's First Electric Scooter Hero Vida Launched, Bookings From October 10
  8. Redmi A1+ to Launch in India on October 14, Specifications Teased: Details
  9. Government Said to Push Apple, Samsung to Update Phones With 5G Support
  10. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Live: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobiles
#Latest Stories
  1. MiCA Approved: All 27 EU States May Soon Create One Crypto Framework
  2. Partial Solar Eclipse on October 25 to Be Visible From Most Parts of India, Says Astrophysicist
  3. Portugal Planning to Impose a 28 Percent Capital Gains Tax for Crypto
  4. Bitcoin Drops to $19,000 as Investors Anticipate Tighter Fed Policy Later in the Week
  5. BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV With Blade Battery Technology Launched in India
  6. EA Desktop PC App Now Available to Download, Replaces Origin
  7. YouTube to Roll Out Unique Handles for Channels Similar to Instagram, TikTok: All Details
  8. 5G Rollout: Government Said to Press Apple, Samsung to Rapidly Update Phones With Support for 5G Connectivity
  9. iOS 16.0.3 Update With Fixes for Mail App Released; Microphone, Camera Bugs on iPhone 14 Pro Models Resolved
  10. Redmi K60 Series Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Series SoC, 30W Wireless Charging Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.