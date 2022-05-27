Broadcom’s VMware Acquisition and Other Deals Under CEO Hock Tan: A Timeline

Broadcom on Thursday made its biggest and boldest move to diversify its business, with a $61 billion (roughly Rs. 4,73,639 crore) offer for VMware.

Buying VMware would be Broadcom's most ambitious attempt at a deal since its effort to buy Qualcomm for $103 billion (roughly Rs. 7,99,752 crore) failed in 2018.

Below is a timeline of Broadcom's major deals under its Chief Executive Hock Tan:

May 26, 2022

Broadcom agrees to buy cloud computing company VMware in a $61 billion (roughly Rs. 4,73,639 crore) cash-and-stock deal; reveals $32 billion (roughly Rs. 2,48,466 crore) in funding commitments for the deal.

August 2019

Broadcom agrees to buy Symantec enterprise security business for $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 83,081 crore) in cash.

July 11, 2018

Broadcom says it will buy US business software company CA for $18.9 billion (roughly Rs. 1,46,750), venturing far beyond its realm of semiconductors.

November 6, 2017

Broadcom makes an unsolicited $103 billion (roughly Rs. 7,99,752 crore) bid for Qualcomm, setting the stage for a takeover battle that could reshape the industry at the heart of mobile phone hardware.

In February 2018 Broadcom withdraws its bid to acquire Qualcomm, two days after US President Donald Trump blocked the attempt.

November 2, 2016

Broadcom says it will buy network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems for $5.5 billion (roughly Rs. 42,705 crore) in cash, to expand its fibre channel and storage businesses.

May 28, 2015

Avago Technologies agrees to buy Broadcom Corp for $37 billion (roughly Rs. 2,87,289 crore) in the largest merger of chipmakers ever. After the takeover, Avago changes its name to Broadcom.

February 2015

Avago says it will buy Emulex Corp for $764 million (roughly RS. 5,932 crore), in a bid to extend Broadcom's presence in storage networks into fiber channel technology.

December 2013

Avago says it will buy LSI Corp for $6.6 billion (roughly Rs. 51,246 crore), as it turns to the fast-growing storage chip market to counter volatility in its main wireless business.

April 2013

Avago says it will buy optical chip and component maker CyOptics Inc for about $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,105 crore) in cash.

© Thomson Reuters 2022