Technology News
loading

Broadcom’s VMware Acquisition and Other Deals Under CEO Hock Tan: A Timeline

Broadcom made a bid to buy Qualcomm for $103 billion (roughly Rs. 7,99,752 crore) in November 2017, which was withdrawn in February 2018.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 May 2022 13:05 IST
Broadcom’s VMware Acquisition and Other Deals Under CEO Hock Tan: A Timeline

Then US President Donald Trump blocked the Qualcomm deal

Highlights
  • Broadcom bought Symantec enterprise security business for $10.7 billion
  • It purchased Brocade Communications Systems for $5.5 billion
  • The company bought US business software company CA for $18.9 billion

Broadcom on Thursday made its biggest and boldest move to diversify its business, with a $61 billion (roughly Rs. 4,73,639 crore) offer for VMware.

Buying VMware would be Broadcom's most ambitious attempt at a deal since its effort to buy Qualcomm for $103 billion (roughly Rs. 7,99,752 crore) failed in 2018.

Below is a timeline of Broadcom's major deals under its Chief Executive Hock Tan:

May 26, 2022

Broadcom agrees to buy cloud computing company VMware in a $61 billion (roughly Rs. 4,73,639 crore) cash-and-stock deal; reveals $32 billion (roughly Rs. 2,48,466 crore) in funding commitments for the deal.

August 2019

Broadcom agrees to buy Symantec enterprise security business for $10.7 billion (roughly Rs. 83,081 crore) in cash.

July 11, 2018

Broadcom says it will buy US business software company CA for $18.9 billion (roughly Rs. 1,46,750), venturing far beyond its realm of semiconductors.

November 6, 2017

Broadcom makes an unsolicited $103 billion (roughly Rs. 7,99,752 crore) bid for Qualcomm, setting the stage for a takeover battle that could reshape the industry at the heart of mobile phone hardware.

In February 2018 Broadcom withdraws its bid to acquire Qualcomm, two days after US President Donald Trump blocked the attempt.

November 2, 2016

Broadcom says it will buy network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems for $5.5 billion (roughly Rs. 42,705 crore) in cash, to expand its fibre channel and storage businesses.

May 28, 2015

Avago Technologies agrees to buy Broadcom Corp for $37 billion (roughly Rs. 2,87,289 crore) in the largest merger of chipmakers ever. After the takeover, Avago changes its name to Broadcom.

February 2015

Avago says it will buy Emulex Corp for $764 million (roughly RS. 5,932 crore), in a bid to extend Broadcom's presence in storage networks into fiber channel technology.

December 2013

Avago says it will buy LSI Corp for $6.6 billion (roughly Rs. 51,246 crore), as it turns to the fast-growing storage chip market to counter volatility in its main wireless business.

April 2013

Avago says it will buy optical chip and component maker CyOptics Inc for about $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,105 crore) in cash.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Broadcom, Qualcomm, VMWare, Symantec, Avago
Crypto Spammers, Bots Activity Saw Nearly 4,000 Percent Increase in 2 Years: LunarCrush

Related Stories

Broadcom’s VMware Acquisition and Other Deals Under CEO Hock Tan: A Timeline
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  2. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  3. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
  5. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  6. Vivo S15 Pro Tipped to Launch in India as Rebranded Vivo V25 Pro 5G
  7. Oppo A57 (2022) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  8. Realme Pad X Could Soon Be Launched in India, Teases Madhav Sheth
  9. Microsoft Announces a Series of Windows 11 Updates at Build Conference
  10. All You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Ex-Binance Officials Open $100 Million Fund Pool to Drive Metaverse, Crypto Adoption
  2. Artificial Intelligence Can Track Health of Corals Reefs by Understanding Complex Soundscape
  3. Andor, Star Wars Prequel Series, to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in August, Teaser Trailer Released
  4. The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Set for February 2023, Katee Sackhoff to Return
  5. Horizon Zero Dawn: Netflix Series Adaptation Reportedly in the Works
  6. Google Drive on Web Finally Gets Cut, Copy, Paste Keyboard Shortcuts, Rollout Starts June 1
  7. Google Said to Be in Talks With India to Integrate Shopping Services With E-Commerce Network ONDC
  8. MIT Researchers Develop AI Model to Predict Wave Behaviour, Improve Ocean Climate Simulations
  9. Oppo A57, Oppo A57s 4G Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Leaked
  10. Microsoft Considering Other Iterations of Its Streaming Dongle, Confirms Keystone Codename: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.