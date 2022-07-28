OPPO Pad Air: Top Reasons Why You Should Buy This Tablet

What makes a good tablet? Good looks, Hardware, and Software. What if we told you that you could get all three factors right in one, and that is OPPO Pad Air. OPPO recently launched its first tablet in India and the device has been drawing a lot of attention.

The OPPO Pad Air boasts a unique combination of design and technology. This new tablet comes with features that give lighting fast performance so that you can easily breeze through work and play, all day long. Besides all the top-notch features, OPPO Pad Air also comes with the new ColorOS 12.1 for Pad system that will make you fall in love with it. Priced at INR 16,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and INR 19,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant, the device is available for purchase across Flipkart, OPPO Store, and Mainline Retail Outlets. The OPPO Pad Air will take the large-screen experience to a higher level. Here's how:

Performance



When we talk about performance in a tablet - processor, RAM, and battery are the three factors that play an essential role.



The OPPO Pad Air is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, coupled with AI System Booster 2.1, which makes it easier for the users to operate the tablet seamlessly even when multitasking. This 8-core processor can easily carry out advanced tasks like running high-resolution movies or TV shows, educational videos, and multitasking across apps.

OPPO Pad Air comes with 4GB RAM, which is sufficient RAM for everyday usage especially when it comes to your education or entertainment needs. However, the tablet also has a segment-best RAM expansion feature that allows up to 3GB additional RAM capacity, so you can easily work on multiple apps.

If you are wondering how you will be able to binge-watch your favorite TV shows on that large screen, you need not worry as the OPPO Pad Air comes with a 7,100mAh long-lasting battery that can go on for up to 12 hours without needing a single charge. The battery can easily last the whole day, be it for work, entertainment, or online classes.



Immersive Experience

The OPPO Pad Air gives a powerful performance for an enjoyable large-screen experience. The 10.36-inch 2K WUXGA+ IPS eye care display can automatically adjust the brightness based on the lights of your surroundings, which means you can rest assured of eye comfort, even in low-light environments. The tablet has also passed the TÜV Rheinland's certification for low blue light eye protection. This means you will have a more comfortable viewing experience as the OPPO Pad Air will filter out the harmful blue light.



This tablet also comes with Dolby Atmos Stereo Quad Speakers that can enhance sound performance at all frequency bands so that every sound surrounds you, and you can experience the rich sound details while watching an action-packed movie. Not to forget, the action-packed games. You can definitely consider the OPPO Pad Air if you wish to enjoy some 3D sound experience.

Design

OPPO Pad Air provides greater in-hand comfort, thanks to its ergonomic design. OPPO Pad Air weighs about 440g and is only 6.94 mm thick, making it comfortable to hold. The tablet looks very stylish and eye-catching with an 8mm ultra-narrow black bezel design on all four sides. Its attractive rear panel sports the industry's first 3D finishing technology and an exclusive all-metal body. The metal body of the tablet comes with a layer of a glittering matte finish. The upper part of the rear panel takes inspiration from sand dunes at sunset and combines 3D texture design and the OPPO Glow process to provide a flowing, elegant look that remains fingerprint-free. The device is also one of the slimmest in the segment with an agile floating screen design.

The tablet is sure to get all the attention when you have friends over.

Creative Experience

OPPO Pad Air runs on the newly upgraded ColorOS 12.1 for Pad operating system. Yes, its very own operating system is all set to take your large-screen experience to a whole new level. This new operating system hosts several new functions that will prove to be very helpful.

The Android tablet comes with a Multi-Device Connect function that seamlessly allows you to cast a phone screen to the tablet. This all-new connection experience in the OPPO Pad Air also supports reverse control and text input. So, you may also be able to use the tablet to edit information on your phone.

With the new file drag and drop function, you can touch and hold a file until it floats and drag it to another app without any stutter. For more creative processing, you can directly drag the photos and videos from your phone to the tablet smoothly.

The OPPO Pad Air also comes with a clipboard-sharing function that allows the user to copy text from a tablet to a phone or vice-versa. Such a seamless connection will enhance your productivity to a higher level.

The tablet comes with original unique functions for smart interactions, including a two-finger split-screen function that allows splitting the screen simply by swiping down from the center of the screen. A four-finger floating window function with which can pinch four fingers in full-screen mode to make the window smaller. A Smart Sidebar, so you can easily access the Notes app to capture your ideas. And the Dual windows function is the most helpful as it allows the user to view multiple pages simultaneously in an app.

Now, if you are convinced that OPPO Pad Air is the tablet for you and can take care of your entertainment, education or official needs, then get your hands on it before it runs out of stock.

Pricing and availability in India:

The price of OPPO Pad Air starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The tablet also comes in a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, priced at Rs. 19,999. It comes in a single Grey color option and is available for purchase in India via Flipkart, OPPO Store, and Mainline Retail Outlets. Under the OPPOverse scheme Customers who buy the OPPO Pad Air along with OPPO Reno8 Series before 31st Aug and register on My OPPO App will get an exclusive OPPOverse offer and a chance to get OPPO Watch Free worth Rs. 5,999 at just Re. 1.

