Xiaomi Pad 6 series specifications have recently surfaced online. The purported successor of the Xiaomi Pad 5 series from 2021 could be comprised of three models, according to a report. A Xiaomi tablet was recently spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification website, and is tipped to be one of three Xiaomi Pad 6 models along with a Redmi tablet. The tablets are tipped to feature Qualcomm and MediaTek SoCs, and could also support 144Hz LTPO displays and 120W fast charging on the high-end models. The Chinese manufacturer is yet to officially announce any plans to launch the Xiaomi Pad 6 series.

According to a report by MyDrivers, the Xiaomi Pad 6 will be equipped with Qualcomm and MediaTek processors. The tablet is tipped to launch in three variants — Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro 5G — along with a Redmi tablet. The high-end model could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while a cheaper model could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 or Dimensity 8100 SoC, according to the report.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 series is also tipped to feature improved charging speeds over the current Xiaomi Pad 5 series, states the report. The upcoming Xiaomi Pad 6 series is said to feature 120W fast charging support on the high-end variant, higher than the 67W fast charging available on the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro. Meanwhile, the report from MyDrivers also tips the Xiaomi Pad 6 series to feature a 144Hz LTPO display, improved audio quality, and an updated version of MIUI for Pad, the company's skin for its tablets.

One of the tablets was recently spotted on the EEC website under a listing for a Xiaomi tablet “22081283G”. Gadgets360 was able to verify the tablet's listing on the EEC website. Noted tipster Digital Chat Station stated on Weibo that the company has started mass producing the 22081283G tablet outside China, while another Weibo user claims that the company will launch the three Xiaomi Pad 6 models this year. The high-end version of the tablet is also expected to feature flagship specifications.

Meanwhile, tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that internal testing of the Xiaomi Pad 6 has commenced in Europe and could be launched in July or August. As previously mentioned, it is worth noting that Xiaomi is yet to officially announce plans to launch a successor to the Xiaomi Pad 5 series

