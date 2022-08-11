Technology News
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, and Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro were launched in China on Thursday. The new Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The company's smartwatch sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a 480x480 pixels resolution. The Watch S1 Pro is water resistant up to 5ATM. The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds feature a 12nm multi-core SoC for spatial audio. The new TWS earbuds are IP54 rated for water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro price, availability

The newly launched Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,400) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The mid-tier variant with 8GB + 256GB storage has been priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,300). Meanwhile, a high-end variant with 12GB + 512GB storage has been priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,500). The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 is available for pre-order via the company's online store in China. It will be sold in Black, Silver, and Forest Green colour options.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro will cost CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,700) for the silicone strap model. The leather strap variant has been priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,900). Xiaomi's new smartwatch is available via Xiaomi's online store in Black and Silver colourways.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds are priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800). The Buds 4 Pro are available via company's online store in Moon Shadow Black and Star Gold (translated) colour options.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) specifications

The new Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.1 runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13. It sports a 12.4-inch display with WQHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The display has been built to deliver 500 nits of brightness, and has a TUV Rheinland certification for blue light emission.

The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. It features three LPDDR5 RAM options and three UFS 3.1 storage options. For optics, it features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.8 aperture lens. At the front, it gets a 2-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The new Xiaomi tablet packs a 10,000mAh battery with 67W charging support. The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) also features a USB Type-C port for charging. The tablet supports dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It measures 284.96 x 185.23 x 6.66mm, and weighs about 620g, according to Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro specifications

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 480x480 pixels resolution. The smartwatch uses a stainless-steel middle frame and sapphire glass. It is water resistant up to 5ATM. The Watch S1 Pro features a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, and a temperature sensor.

xioami watch s1 pro launched xiaomi Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The new smartwatch from Xiaomi supports Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It packs a 500mAh battery with wireless charging support. The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro measures 46x46 x11.28mm without the strap and partial protrusion (translated). It can operate at temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius, and as high as 45 degrees Celsius.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro specifications

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds are powered by a 12nm multi-core SoC. They have a frequency response range of between 20Hz and 40,000Hz. The earphones pack a 53mAh battery and the charging case gets a 565mAh battery. It features support for Qi Wireless Charging Protocol (translated). The earbuds also get a USB Type-C post for charging.

xioami buds 4 pro launched xiaomi Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

With noise cancellation off, Xiaomi claims the Buds 4 Pro offer a playback time of 9 hours at 50 percent volume, and 5 hours of music playback time with noise cancellation turned on. Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro offer 3 hours of playback time with 5 minutes of charging with the charging case, according to the company. They also feature Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity with a range of 10m. The Buds 4 Pro and its charging case have an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, and ship with three pairs of ear tips inside the box.

