Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch Date Set for April 27, Expected Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 5 was launched last year with a price tag of EUR 349 (roughly Rs.30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 April 2022 19:09 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 5 was unveiled in the global market in Cosmic Gray and Pearl White colour options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 5 launch date in India has been announced
  • It runs on Android 11
  • Xiaomi unveiled Xiaomi Pad 5 in global markets in September last year

Xiaomi Pad 5 is all set to launch in India on April 27, alongside Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. Xiaomi India confirmed the arrival of the new tablet in the country via Twitter. The company has also shared a video on the microblogging platform, revealing the design. Xiaomi Pad 5 was launched globally with Xiaomi Smart Pen and Xiaomi 11T series in September last year. The global variant of Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and it offers a maximum of 256GB of storage. The tablet features a 120Hz refresh rate display and has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Pad 5 will launch on April 27 in India, as per a teaser video shared by the company on Twitter. Xiaomi has already started teasing the tablet via a dedicated microsite on its India website. Those who are interested in purchasing the latest Xiaomi Pad 5 can click the “Notify Me” button on the website to stay updated with the developments regarding its launch and availability. The company's flagship smartphone Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G's India launch date is also set for April 27.

To recall, Xiaomi Pad 5 was launched in the global markets except for India with a price tag of EUR 349 (roughly Rs.30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is offered in Cosmic Gray and Pearl White colour options. As of now, it's unclear how the Xiaomi Pad 5 will be priced and positioned in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Pad 5 specifications

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 5 is likely to have most of the same specifications as the global variant. Xiaomi Pad 5 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 for Pad and features a 11-inch WQHD+ (1,600x2,560 pixel) TrueTone display with 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. Further, the tablet offers support for Face Unlock and has the split-screen feature for multitasking.

Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, along with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM as standard. For optics, it has a single 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, along with an LED flash. For selfies, Xiaomi has packed an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with 1080p recording. The Xiaomi Pad 5 offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage as well.

Connectivity options on Xiaomi Pad 5 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet is backed by an 8,720mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It packs four speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Further reading: Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications, Xiaomi Pad Price, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
