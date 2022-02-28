Technology News
TCL NxtPaper Max 10, Tab 10s 5G, Tab 10 FHD 4G, Tab 10 HD Android Tablets Launched at MWC 2022

TCL Tab Pro 12 5G, fifth in the lineup, was also unveiled at MWC 2022, but its specifications are yet to be announced.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 February 2022 14:35 IST
Photo Credit: TCL

TCL NxtPaper Max 10 sports a 10.36-inch full-HD+ paper-like display

Highlights
  • TCL Tab 10s 5G is the only 5G-enabled tablet TCL unveiled at MWC
  • TCL Tab 10 comes in FHD and HD variants
  • TCL Tab 10 HD gets Android 11, Android 11 (Go edition) variants

TCL has launched a bunch of new tablets — TCL NxtPaper Max 10, Tab 10s 5G, Tab 10 FHD 4G, and Tab 10 HD — at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. TCL also teased a Tab Pro 12 5G that will launch sometime soon. TCL NxtPaper Max 10 sports a 10.36-inch full-HD+ paper-like display. TCL Tab 10s 5G, the most premium in the otherwise affordable tablets lineup, is powered by a 5G-enabled MediaTek chipset and sports a 10.1-inch IPS LCD display. On the other hand, TCL Tab 10 FHD and Tab 10 HD are powered by an unnamed MediaTek chipset.

TCL NxtPaper Max 10, Tab 10s 5G, Tab 10 FHD 4G, Tab 10 HD: Price, availability

TCL NxtPaper Max 10 is priced at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 22,700), while TCL Tab 10s 5G is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,500). Both will be available in Q2 2022 in Asia. On the other hand, TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,800) and Tab 10 HD is priced at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,100). The FHD variant will be available in late March, while the HD variant is available to purchase in Europe. TCL has not revealed the price and availability of its Tab 12 Pro 5G.

TCL NxtPaper Max 10 specifications

The TCL NxtPaper Max 10 tablet runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with TCL kids feature. It sports a 10.36-inch full-HD+ paper-like display with an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is no information on the processor, RAM, or storage options for the tablet. It will be offered in Wi-Fi only and 4G LTE + Wi-Fi configurations. The TClL tablet packs an 8,000mAh battery.

TCL Tab 10s 5G specifications

The only 5G-enabled tablet that TCL introduced during MWC 2022 is the Tab 10s 5G. It sports a 10.1-inch full-HD (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and TCL's NxtVision technology. Under the hood, it features an unnamed 5G-enabled MediaTek chipset paired with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

tcl tab 10s 5g front back tcl_tab_10s_5g_front_back

TCL Tab 10s 5G sports a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS LCD display with TCL's NxtVision technology
Photo Credit: TCL

TCL Tab 10s 5G packs an 8,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. For optics, the tablet gets an 8-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5 with 802.11ac, and Bluetooth v5.1. It also features stereo speakers.

TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G and TCL Tab 10 HD specifications

Both TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G and TCL Tab 10 HD get a 10.1-inch IPS LCD display, albeit with different resolutions. The former gets a 1,920x1,200 resolution display, while the latter gets a 1,280x800 resolution display. Both are powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G gets 3GB of RAM with 32GB of onboard storage. It runs Android 11 with the TCL Kids feature. TCL Tab 10 HD gets two variants: the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant runs Android 11, while the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant runs Android 11 (Go edition). Both tablets' onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

For optics, both TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G and Tab 10 HD get a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options on the tablets include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both also get a stereo speaker setup. The tablets pack a 5,500mAh battery with 10W charging support.

TCL also teased its TCL Tab Pro 12 5G during MWC 2022. However, the Chinese brand did not mention the specifications, price, or availability of the tablet.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
TCL Tab 10s 5G

TCL Tab 10s 5G

Display 10.10-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1,920x1,200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 11
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8,000mAh
TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G

TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G

Display 10.10-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1,920x1,200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 11
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,500mAh
TCL Tab 10 HD

TCL Tab 10 HD

Display 10.10-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1,200x800 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android 11
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,500mAh
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
