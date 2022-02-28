TCL has launched a bunch of new tablets — TCL NxtPaper Max 10, Tab 10s 5G, Tab 10 FHD 4G, and Tab 10 HD — at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. TCL also teased a Tab Pro 12 5G that will launch sometime soon. TCL NxtPaper Max 10 sports a 10.36-inch full-HD+ paper-like display. TCL Tab 10s 5G, the most premium in the otherwise affordable tablets lineup, is powered by a 5G-enabled MediaTek chipset and sports a 10.1-inch IPS LCD display. On the other hand, TCL Tab 10 FHD and Tab 10 HD are powered by an unnamed MediaTek chipset.

TCL NxtPaper Max 10, Tab 10s 5G, Tab 10 FHD 4G, Tab 10 HD: Price, availability

TCL NxtPaper Max 10 is priced at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 22,700), while TCL Tab 10s 5G is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,500). Both will be available in Q2 2022 in Asia. On the other hand, TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,800) and Tab 10 HD is priced at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,100). The FHD variant will be available in late March, while the HD variant is available to purchase in Europe. TCL has not revealed the price and availability of its Tab 12 Pro 5G.

TCL NxtPaper Max 10 specifications

The TCL NxtPaper Max 10 tablet runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with TCL kids feature. It sports a 10.36-inch full-HD+ paper-like display with an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is no information on the processor, RAM, or storage options for the tablet. It will be offered in Wi-Fi only and 4G LTE + Wi-Fi configurations. The TClL tablet packs an 8,000mAh battery.

TCL Tab 10s 5G specifications

The only 5G-enabled tablet that TCL introduced during MWC 2022 is the Tab 10s 5G. It sports a 10.1-inch full-HD (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and TCL's NxtVision technology. Under the hood, it features an unnamed 5G-enabled MediaTek chipset paired with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

TCL Tab 10s 5G sports a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS LCD display with TCL's NxtVision technology

Photo Credit: TCL

TCL Tab 10s 5G packs an 8,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. For optics, the tablet gets an 8-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5 with 802.11ac, and Bluetooth v5.1. It also features stereo speakers.

TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G and TCL Tab 10 HD specifications

Both TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G and TCL Tab 10 HD get a 10.1-inch IPS LCD display, albeit with different resolutions. The former gets a 1,920x1,200 resolution display, while the latter gets a 1,280x800 resolution display. Both are powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G gets 3GB of RAM with 32GB of onboard storage. It runs Android 11 with the TCL Kids feature. TCL Tab 10 HD gets two variants: the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant runs Android 11, while the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant runs Android 11 (Go edition). Both tablets' onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

For optics, both TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G and Tab 10 HD get a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options on the tablets include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both also get a stereo speaker setup. The tablets pack a 5,500mAh battery with 10W charging support.

TCL also teased its TCL Tab Pro 12 5G during MWC 2022. However, the Chinese brand did not mention the specifications, price, or availability of the tablet.

