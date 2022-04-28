Tablet shipments in India grew 28 percent year-on-year (YoY) in 2021 according to data shared by a research firm, indicating a rise in the popularity of the portable computing devices amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Lenovo dominated the tablet market with the highest percentage of tablet shipments in India, while Samsung and Apple were in second and third position. Meanwhile, companies like Realme, which have recently entered the tablet segment, also managed to capture a small percentage of the market share.

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, Lenovo dominated the tablet market in India in 2021, thanks to its wide distribution network and the company's focus on the important lower-middle segment (Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000) that makes up over half of the tablet market in the country. Lenovo captured 42 percent of the market share in terms of tablet shipments in 2021, thanks to its Tab M8 and Tab M10 models.

Meanwhile, Samsung and Apple took the second and third spots, with 25 percent and 16 percent of the market, respectively. Lava had a market share of 7 percent. While Counterpoint notes that more smartphone manufacturers are entering the tablet segment, the market appears to be consolidated with Lenovo, Samsung, and Apple accounting for 83 percent (or four-fifths) of the total market — due to Samsung's Galaxy A series, Lenovo's M series, and Apple's iPad models.

Realme launched the Realme Pad — its first tablet in India — in September 2021. According to the data from Counterpoint Research, the company has already taken up 4 percent of the tablet market share in India. Meanwhile, Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 in India, while other Chinese smartphone manufacturers like Oppo and Vivo are also expected to compete in the tablet market, which could offer more choice at various price points.

The tablet market in India could reach around 5 million units in 2022, amid an increase in domestic manufacturing. The report notes that most tablets in India are imported, but local manufacturing is expected to increase from its current share of 20 percent. Meanwhile, government tenders for purchasing tablets have also helped to increase the demand for these devices in the country, according to Counterpoint.