Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Surface Pro 9 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Optional 5G Support Revealed at Microsoft Surface October Event

Surface Pro 9 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Optional 5G Support Revealed at Microsoft Surface October Event

Surface Pro 9 gets both Intel and Arm-powered versions.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 12 October 2022 21:14 IST
Surface Pro 9 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Optional 5G Support Revealed at Microsoft Surface October Event

Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi models include Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, and Forest colour options

Highlights
  • Surface Pro 9 5G models are expensive compared to the Wi-Fi variants
  • For consumer use, the tablet with get Windows 11 Home operating system
  • Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi models come with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage

Surface Pro 9 has been officially announced by Microsoft at the company's Surface October event today. The latest offering from the Microsoft comes with various new features including upgraded processors as well as a few new colours. Moreover, the Surface Pro 9 gets both Intel and Arm-powered versions. Along with the 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 options, Microsoft has also added a 5G variant which comes with Microsoft SQ 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon.

Surface Pro 9 price and availability

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 9 today in two options. Both are variants will be available for purchase starting this month. Meanwhile, the pre-orders for the tablet are already live for those interested to purchase the new Surface model.

The Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi models with 12th Gen Intel i5 for consumer usage will debut in market at a starting price of $999.99 (nearly Rs. 82,280) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the range for 12th Gen Intel i7 with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage starts from $1,599.99 (nearly Rs. 1,31,600). Meanwhile, the price range for 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 options for commercial usage for the above-mentioned RAM and storage options are expensive by $100 (nearly Rs. 8,200).

On the other hand, Surface Pro 9 5G models are comparatively expensive, with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for consumer use starting at $1,299.99 (nearly Rs. 1,06,900) and the commercial tablet from $1,399.99 (nearly Rs. 1,15,100).

As for colour, interested customers can expect a lot of options to choose from including Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, and Forest for Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi models, and Platinum for the 5G variant.

Surface Pro 9 specifications

The biggest update on the Surface Pro 9 in comparison to its predecessors in the inclusion of both Intel and Arm-based processors. Users can choose from the Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi model with Intel processors or the Surface Pro 9 with 5G, which is powered by the Microsoft SQ3 processor.

With the Microsoft SQ3, Qualcomm assures to offer an 85 percent faster CPU performance and 60 percent faster GPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. For consumer use, the tablet with get Windows 11 Home operating system, while Windows 11 Pro will be available for business use.

The Wi-Fi models come with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, while 5G variants can support up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The Surface Pro 9 features a13-inch PixelSense Flow display, with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels, and dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz.

Connectivity options in Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi variants include support for Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, while 5G variant can support Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, NanoSIM as well as eSIM.

As claimed by Microsoft, the Surface Pro 9 with Intel 12th Gen comes with up to 15.5 hours of battery life, while Surface Pro 9 with 5G has up to 19 hours of battery life. Both the variants come with 10-megapixels rear-facing autofocus camera.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 9 price, Surface Pro 9 availability, Surface Pro 9 specifications
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Infinix InBook X2 Plus Launched in India, Alongside Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Surface Pro 9 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Optional 5G Support Revealed at Microsoft Surface October Event
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Announces Release Date for Monica, O My Darling
  2. Airtel 5G: Is Your Smartphone Compatible? Check List Here
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Printers, Monitors, More
  4. Moto G72 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Offers on Cameras
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Infinix Hot 20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: All Details
  8. Apple, Samsung to Roll Out Update to Enable 5G Support in India by December
  9. Lava Yuva Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Hero's First Electric Scooter Hero Vida Launched, Bookings From October 10
#Latest Stories
  1. Surface Pro 9 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Optional 5G Support Revealed at Microsoft Surface October Event
  2. Infinix InBook X2 Plus Launched in India, Alongside Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Top Deals on Echo Speakers, Fire TV, Kindle Readers
  4. Indian Army to Procure Electric Vehicles for Select Units to Reduce Carbon Emissions
  5. CNN Announces Abrupt Shutdown of 'Vault' NFT Marketplace, Users Call It a 'Rug Pull'
  6. ColorOS 13 Beta Release Dates for Oppo Reno Series, K-Series, A-Series Smartphones Confirmed: Details
  7. Smartphone Companies Said to Have Assured DoT to Gradually Discontinue 4G Handsets Above Rs. 10,000
  8. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Casts Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson in 2023 Movie
  9. Vivo X90 Pro+ Design Render Surfaces, Depicts Altered Rear Camera Module
  10. Facebook Follower Counter Drops for Several Users, Mark Zuckerberg's Count Drops Below 10,000: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.