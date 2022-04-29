Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Getting Galaxy S22 Series' Swipeable Smart Widgets, Other Tablets May Follow: Report

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Getting Galaxy S22 Series' Swipeable Smart Widgets, Other Tablets May Follow: Report

The feature is currently rolling out for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 users.

By Richa Sharma | Updated: 29 April 2022 19:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Getting Galaxy S22 Series' Swipeable Smart Widgets, Other Tablets May Follow: Report

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Smart Widget allow users to select and combine multiple widgets into one

Highlights
  • Smart Widget was earlier limited to Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series
  • Users can resize, remove any widget, or add a new one with long press
  • To cycle through widgets, one can swipe left or right

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series' premium smartphone has turned out to be one of the best-selling phones for the company. One of the smartest features that sets apart the Samsung Galaxy S22 from other models is the introduction of Smart Widgets that the users can swipe through. Now, the South Korean smartphone maker appears to be bringing the swipeable Smart Widgets to all tablets, including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. These Smart Widgets were limited to the latest One UI 4.1 phones for a long time, before Samsung decided to feature it on its Galaxy tablets, including the Tab S8.

As per a report by 9to5Google, the feature currently is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 users. A few of these tablets running the March security patch released on April 15 have the Smart Widget available in the Widgets list. These widgets are available in three sizes -- 2x2, 4x1, and 4x2. While the smallest size of 2x2 widget is not resizable, users will be able to resize the other two widgets to fit the full width of the screen.

To get easy access to the customisation options for the current widget, one has to long-press on a grouping. Apart from adjusting size, the user can also remove any widget, or add a new one. This allows users to decide the apps that they want to place on their phone or tablets. Much like Apple's stackable widgets, the Smart Widgets for Android allow users to select and combine multiple widgets into one, available with just one easy swipe.

The long press also provides user the option to remove the entire smart widget, or look into the Settings, where one can switch to full screen interface and turn ‘Auto rotate widgets' on and off.

If you have used Smart Widget on the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S22, it will be easy to access the feature on the tablets as the functioning is similar. To cycle through widgets, one can swipe left or right. The feature that allows to swipe widgets was reportedly added with the mid-April update and is currently limited to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. We've reached out to the company to comment on the rollout, and will update this space when we hear back.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Smart Widgets, S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Riot Blockchain Announces 1 GW Development to Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations
Smartphone Market in India Declined by 3 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Strategy Analytics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Getting Galaxy S22 Series' Swipeable Smart Widgets, Other Tablets May Follow: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Unveils New Seasons of Nine Indian Series
  2. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series for Next 2 Years
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  4. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  5. Realme GT Neo 3 With 150W UltraDart Fast Charging Launched in India: Details
  6. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  7. iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested in Panel Leak, Display Differences Tipped
  8. iPhone SE (2022) Review: Defying Expectations
  9. Airtel Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan With Amazon Prime Benefits Launched
  10. Prime Video Unveils 23 Indian Movies, Tie-Ups With Four Bollywood Studios
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Introduces HidrateSpark Smart Water Bottle Accessories: All You Need to Know
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Getting Galaxy S22 Series' Swipeable Smart Widgets, Other Tablets May Follow: Report
  3. Cloudflare Manages to Block Massive DDoS Attack on Unnamed Crypto Platform
  4. Tata Play Dhamaka Offer Unveiled for Tata Play Binge+ and Tata Play HD Connections: Details
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Begin From May 4 With Deals, Discounts on Smartphones
  6. Airtel Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan With Amazon Prime Subscription Launched
  7. PS Plus Subscription Stacking Now Unavailable Ahead of June Revamp
  8. Apple Being Sued by Russian Law Firm for Withdrawing Payment Service From Country
  9. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Claims He's More Interested in Web 3 Than Crypto
  10. Amazon's Alexa Can Now Notify Users When Security Camera Spots Person, Package
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.