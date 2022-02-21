Technology News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details

Galaxy Tab S8 series price in India will be announced at the launch event at 12:30pm.

By David Delima | Updated: 21 February 2022 11:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series comprises Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • The tablets were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9
  • Samsung recently allowed customers to pre-reserve Galaxy Tab S8 models

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series India launch is set for today (February 21), the company has confirmed. The flagship tablet series was unveiled by the company at a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9, and comprises Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, as well as Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, the biggest in the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series also comes with S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series India launch: How to watch livestream

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series India launch will take place at 12:30pm and the company has revealed that customers will be able to watch a livestream of the launch event through Samsung's social media channels. Readers can also watch the event from the video embedded below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series price in India (expected)

Samsung will reveal the price of the Galaxy Tab S8 series in India at the upcoming launch event. The flagship tablets were unveiled on February 9 with a price tag of $699.99 (roughly Rs. 52,400) for the regular Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ came with a starting price of $899.99 (roughly Rs. 67,300). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price starts at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 82,300).

The company has already started taking pre-reservations for the Galaxy Tab S8 series in India, allowing customers to book the tablets by paying an amount of Rs. 1,999. Samsung was offering a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs. 2,699 free for customers who pre-reserved the Galaxy Tab S8 and offered a 100 percent refund on cancellation.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 the Galaxy Tab S8+ were launched in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver colour options, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was launched in a single Graphite colourway. As previously mentioned, details about the pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be revealed at the event today.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung, Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
