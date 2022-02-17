Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra were launched in India on Thursday — alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ are successors to the Galaxy Tab S7 tablets that launched in 2020, but Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a brand new model in the flagship Galaxy tablet lineup. The entire Galaxy Tab S8 lineup also gets optional 5G connectivity. Apart from the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, the flagship tablets from Samsung get an improved S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price begins at Rs. 58,999 for the Wi-Fi model and 70,999 for the 5G variant, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ will start retailing from Rs. 74,999 for the Wi-Fi model, while the 5G variant is priced at Rs. 87,999. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price begins at Rs. 1,08,999 for the W-Fi model, and Rs. 1,22,999 for the 5G variant. The vanilla Samsung Galaxy tablet and Galaxy Tab S8+ will be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. On the other hand, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variants.

The top-of-the-line tablets from Samsung will be available along with a free Keyboard Cover worth Rs. 22,999 for customers who pre-book the tablets, according to the company. Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order between February 22 and March 10, from the company's website. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ will be offered in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver colour options, while Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will get a sole Graphite colour option. The tablets are also offered with Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Book Cover, Protective Standing Cover, Note View Cover, and Strap Cover.

The entire Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series globally debuted last week — along with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 runs Android 12-based One UI 4. It sports an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 276ppi of pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by 4nm octa-core SoC — most likely Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, as per recent reports. The SoC is mated with up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The cameras are accompanied by an LED flash. The front sports a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle selfie shooter.

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G and 4G LTE (optional) as well as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a hall sensor.

The base model of the flagship tablet series from Samsung features quad stereo speakers backed by AKG and get Dolby Atmos support. Alongside, Galaxy Tab S8 gets three microphones on board. The tablet also gets an updated DeX interface through which more apps can be resized and have transparent windows. It can also be used as a second monitor with touchscreen and includes a screen and face dual recording feature for online classes.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for Super Fast Charging 2.0 (up to 45W). It measures 165.3x253.8x6.3mm while its Wi-Fi only and 5G-enabled variants weigh 503 grams and 507 grams, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ specifications

The middle model of the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup also runs Android 12-based One UI 4. It sports a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2,800x1,752 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 266ppi pixel density up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it features an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ gets the same camera setup as the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 — 13-megapixel primary, 6-megapixel ultra-wide sensors, and an LED flash. The front also houses the same 12-megapixel selfie sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ gets up to 256GB of onboard storage expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G and 4G LTE (optional) as well as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a hall sensor.

Unlike the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, this gets an under-display fingerprint sensor. It also gets quad stereo speakers along with three microphones. Galaxy Tab S8+ packs a 10,090mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 (up to 45W) support. It measures 185x285x5.7mm and weighs 567 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specifications

Like the other two models in the lineup, Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra also runs Android 12-based One UI 4. It features a larger 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2,960x1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 240ppi of pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra includes the same 4nm octa-core SoC that is available on the other two models, mated with up to 16GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's rear camera setup is identical to the other models in the lineup — dual cameras with 13-megapixel primary, 6-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensors, and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, however, the tablet sports a dual camera setup with two 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide sensors.

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra gets up to 512GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board comprise an under-display fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a hall sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also gets quad stereo speakers tuned by AKG and come with Dolby Atmos support. It also gets three microphones. The tablet packs an 11,200mAh battery with Super Fast Charge 2.0 support. It measures 208x6x326.4x5.5mm. The Wi-Fi only model weighs 726 grams, while the 5G variant weighs 728 grams.