Samsung Galaxy Tab 28 lineup, which includes standard Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, will reportedly receive the tablet-centric Android 12L operating system soon. Notably, the recently launched Galaxy Fold 4 smartphone was the first Samsung device to run on this operating system. The new update for the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup has reportedly started rolling out in Europe and South Korea. It is said to be available for both Wi-Fi only and 5G variants of these tablets.

According to a report in Sammobile, the new Android 12L is being rolled out in Europe and South Korea for the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. These Samsung tablet models are reportedly receiving Android 12L versions X70xBXXU2AVH2, X80xBXXU2AVH5, and X90xBXXU2AVH2, respectively.

This update is said to include the August 2022 Android security patch. As per the report, the new taskbar feature can allow users to easily switch toggle and launch apps, including the ability to launch app pairs in the split-screen mode without using DeX mode.

Furthermore, a two-finger gesture has been added to flip between the full-screen and split-screen modes. Apps can also be opened in the floating window mode, the report mentions. The update is said to bring a feature that enables Galaxy Tab S8 users to extract text from images. This feature reportedly supports English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish currently.

The report also mentions that smart actions will now appear next to the text, like dialling a phone number from a photo of a business card. There are also said to be improvements made to the My Files app and Samsung's internet browser.