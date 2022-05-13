Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) With Snapdragon 720G, S Pen Support Goes Official

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is priced at EUR 399.90 (roughly Rs. 32,200).

By David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2022 18:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) With Snapdragon 720G, S Pen Support Goes Official

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is available to pre-order in Italy

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) was silently launched in Italy
  • It features similar specifications to the 2020 model launched by Samsung
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) has been silently launched in Italy. The tablet is equipped with a Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 2020 version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was powered by an Exynos 9611 processor under the hood. The tablet sports a 10.4-inch LCD display with S Pen support, features AKG-tuned speakers, and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs on Android 12-based One UI 4 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price, availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price is set at EUR 399.90 (roughly Rs. 32,200). It is listed for pre-order via Amazon in a single 4GB + 64GB storage option. The tablet will be sold in an Oxford Gray colour option, according to the listing, and will be available for purchase starting May 23. The tablet is yet to be included on the Samsung Italy website, and the listing on Amazon does not currently include an LTE model. Meanwhile, the company is yet to announce plans to launch the tablet in other markets, including India.

In 2020, Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India priced at Rs. 27,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant, while the LTE model came with a Rs. 31,999 price tag. The tablet is sold in Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Gray colour options via Amazon and the Samsung India e-Store.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) runs on Android 12-based One UI 4 out-of-the-box. It sports the same 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200x2,000 pixels) TFT display as the 2020 model. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos there is a single, 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back equipped with an auto-focus lens. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) also comes with a 5-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The tablet offers 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot. The tablet is equipped with AKG tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs a 7,040mAh battery that is charged over a USB Type-C port, unlike its predecessor which came with a Micro USB port. The tablet also comes with the S Pen support, and weighs 465 grams, according to the Amazon listing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Comments

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) With Snapdragon 720G, S Pen Support Goes Official
