Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro rugged tablet is now official. The tablet was in the news for some time and, as per a report, Samsung is now preparing for a launch later this month. As per the company, the rugged tablet offers military-grade toughness, advanced productivity features, and Samsung Knox security platform. It is equipped with a 10.1-inch display, an unspecified octa-core processor, S Pen support, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance as well as fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro price, availability

As per an announcement by Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will be available from later this month in parts of Europe. The tablet will be available in Asia, Latin America, North America and the Middle East later in 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro price has not been announced yet.

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (in North America only) Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro runs Android 12.0-based One UI mobile experience. It sports a 10.1-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) TFT LCD display and is powered by an unspecified SoC. As per a report, it could be a Snapdragon 778G SoC. The tablet comes with up to 6GB RAM.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor paired with f/1.9 aperture lens. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor coupled with f/2.0 aperture lens.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro gets up to 128GB storage which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include accelerometer, geomagnetic, gyro, light, hall, and proximity sensor. The tablet also gets a fingerprint sensor embedded in the home key and face recognition as well.

The tablet gets a removable 7,600mAh battery which can be replaced quickly when needed. Other features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro include IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, MIL-STD-810H standard durability, 1.2m anti-shock with Inbox Protective Cover, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The tablet measures 242.9x170.2x10.2mm and weighs 674g.