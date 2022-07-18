Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) could be launched with a Unisoc T618 SoC and 10.4-inch TFT display, according to details shared by a tipster. The rumoured tablet is said to pack a 7,040mAh battery. It is expected to run Android 11 out-of-the-box. Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) could be equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via an SD card slot. It could feature an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. An alleged render and expected price of the Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) were also shared by the tipster.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) price (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) specifications, an alleged render, and expected price have been shared by tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) on Twitter. The rumoured tablet is tipped to launch with a price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,200). Samsung is yet to reveal any details of the purported tablet, including launch plans or its pricing. It is currently unknown whether the tablet will make its debut in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022)

UNISOC T618

32/3GB (up to 1TB per SD-Card)

10.4" 1200x 2000 TFT

7040 mAh

8 MP Main, 5 MP Front

Android 11

€199 pic.twitter.com/wFy3ep8qLG — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) July 15, 2022

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) was launched in India in September 2020. It was priced at Rs. 17,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant and Rs. 21,999 for the LTE variant. It features two colour options as well.

The alleged render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) show a matte grey rear panel with a square camera module to house the rear camera, which does not appear to include an LED flash. At the front, it can also be seen with a selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) specifications (expected)

According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) will feature a 10.4-inch TFT display with 2,000x1,200 resolution. The tablet is said to be powered by the Unisoc T618 SoC and a 7,040mAh battery. It is expected to feature 3GB RAM + 32GB of inbuilt storage that can expanded up to 1TB with an SD card. For optics, it is said to feature an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front facing camera.

The above-mentioned specifications are similar to Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020), but with some differences in the specifications. The Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) features a 10.4-inch TFT display with WUXGA+ (2,000x1,200 pixels) resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. For optics, it gets an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Like the rumoured Galaxy Tab A7 (2022), the older model is equipped with a 7,040mAh battery.