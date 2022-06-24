Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) and Galaxy Tab S5e are reportedly getting the June 2022 security update. The update for the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is said to have firmware version T515XXU8CVF1, while the update for the Galaxy Tab 5e is said to carry the firmware version T725XXS2DVF1. The latest update is expected to fix over 60 vulnerabilities in both the tablets. Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 were launched in June 2019. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 was launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box in 2019 and subsequently received a stable Android 10 update in July 2020.

As per a recent report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is getting the June 2022 security update. As mentioned earlier, the update is said to have firmware version T515XXU8CVF1. As of now, the update is available for the users of the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) in Argentina and Brazil. The update is expected to roll out to other countries in the next few day. The June 2022 security update is said to fix over 60 privacy and security vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Tab A 10.1. The latest update is also expected to include general bug fixes and device stability improvements.

The June 2022 security update has also reportedly rolled out to the Galaxy Tab S5e. The update is said to carry the firmware version T725XXS2DVF1. As of now, the update is available for the users of the Galaxy Tab S5e in Ecuador and Mexico. Other countries are said to get the update soon. The June 2022 security update is said to fix over 66 privacy and security vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Tab S5e. General bug fixes and device stability improvements will also be included in this update.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) and Galaxy Tab S5e users for whom the June 2022 security update has rolled out can download and install the update by heading over to Settings > Software Update > Download.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 were launched in India in June 2019. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 was launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and later received a stable Android 10 update in July 2020. In July 2021, the Samsung tablet also received a stable version of Android 11-based One UI.