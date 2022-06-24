Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab a 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab S5e Reportedly Getting June 2022 Security Update

Samsung Galaxy Tab a 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab S5e Reportedly Getting June 2022 Security Update

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) was launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 24 June 2022 18:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab a 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab S5e Reportedly Getting June 2022 Security Update

The update is available for the users of the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) in Argentina and Brazil

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) received Android 10 update in July 2020
  • Galaxy Tab S5e June 2022 update is said to carry firmware vT725XXS2DVF1
  • June 2022 update is said have wider rollout soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) and Galaxy Tab S5e are reportedly getting the June 2022 security update. The update for the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is said to have firmware version T515XXU8CVF1, while the update for the Galaxy Tab 5e is said to carry the firmware version T725XXS2DVF1. The latest update is expected to fix over 60 vulnerabilities in both the tablets. Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 were launched in June 2019. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 was launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box in 2019 and subsequently received a stable Android 10 update in July 2020.

As per a recent report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) is getting the June 2022 security update. As mentioned earlier, the update is said to have firmware version T515XXU8CVF1. As of now, the update is available for the users of the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) in Argentina and Brazil. The update is expected to roll out to other countries in the next few day. The June 2022 security update is said to fix over 60 privacy and security vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Tab A 10.1. The latest update is also expected to include general bug fixes and device stability improvements.

The June 2022 security update has also reportedly rolled out to the Galaxy Tab S5e. The update is said to carry the firmware version T725XXS2DVF1. As of now, the update is available for the users of the Galaxy Tab S5e in Ecuador and Mexico. Other countries are said to get the update soon. The June 2022 security update is said to fix over 66 privacy and security vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Tab S5e. General bug fixes and device stability improvements will also be included in this update.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) and Galaxy Tab S5e users for whom the June 2022 security update has rolled out can download and install the update by heading over to Settings > Software Update > Download.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 were launched in India in June 2019. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 was launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and later received a stable Android 10 update in July 2020. In July 2021, the Samsung tablet also received a stable version of Android 11-based One UI.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good screen
  • Very good sound
  • Decent software with DeX mode
  • Bad
  • Mid-range processor, not enough RAM
  • Low pixel density shows in some situations
  • Inconvenient fingerprint sensor on power button
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi) review
Display 10.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1600x2560 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 9.0
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 June 2022 security update, Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e June 2022 security update
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
MG Motor Inaugurates Residential Community EV Chargers in Jaipur

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab a 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab S5e Reportedly Getting June 2022 Security Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Announces Release Date for Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek
  2. Realme TechLife Watch R100 Launched in India: All Details Here
  3. Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders Surface Online, India Launch Tipped
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Order Pass Reservations Starts in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price in India Discounted by Over 30 Percent
  7. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus Tipped to Unveil New TWS Earbuds, Smartwatch, Smart Band in Q3
#Latest Stories
  1. Modern Love Hyderabad Teaser Trailer: Telugu Adaptation of American Anthology Looks Promising
  2. Realme 7 Pro Receiving June 2022 Update, Realme UI 3.0 Open Beta Released for Narzo 30 Pro 5G
  3. RBI Bars Fintech Companies From Loading Cards Using Credit Lines: 10 Points to Understand the Move
  4. Apple AirPods Beta Firmware Tips Upcoming Support for Higher Quality LC3 Bluetooth Codec
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab a 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab S5e Reportedly Getting June 2022 Security Update
  6. NASA’s Curiosity Rover Catches Glimpses of Ancient Ponds and Deserts on Mars
  7. Giant Sunspot Doubled in Size in Just 24 Hours, Is Now Directly Pointing at Earth: Researchers
  8. Large Bacterium Visible to the Naked Eye Found in Mangroves of France
  9. MG Motor Inaugurates Residential Community EV Chargers in Jaipur
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G Get June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.