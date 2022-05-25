Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Support Page Goes Live in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) was recently launched in Italy.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 25 May 2022 16:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Support Page Goes Live in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020) (pictured) is available in India at Rs. 27,900

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) seen with model number SM-P613
  • Samsung yet to confirm availability of the tablet in India
  • Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020) is already available in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) support page has gone live on Samsung's India website. The tablet was recently launched in Italy and is the refreshed version of the 2020 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The website shows the model number SM-P613 of the tablet. Its listing on Samsung's India website indicates towards an imminent launch. The South Korean company is yet to officially confirm the tablet's availability in the country. The upcoming tablet will come with a Snapdragon 720G SoC and a 7,040mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) support page is currently live in India on Samsung's website indicating towards an imminent launch. The Samsung tablet appeared on the India website with the model number SM-P613. The tablet is the new version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that was launched in India in 2020.

To recall, the tablet was recently launched in Italy at EUR 399.90 (roughly Rs. 33,100). It runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1. Identical to the 2020 model, the new tablet was offered with a 10.4-inch WUXGA TFT display. It was launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The tablet was offered in an Oxford Gray colour option.

The older Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020) was available in three colour options in India, Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Gray. The tablet is currently selling on Amazon for Rs. 27,900.

As far as the specifications of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) are concerned, it sports an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC. The tablet gets an 8-megapixel real camera sensor with an auto-focus lens. At the front, the tablet comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 7,040mAh battery with a USB Type-C port. The tablet also offers Dobly Atmos support, AKG-tuned speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It weighs 465g and offers S Pen support as well.

Samsung has not yet officially confirmed the availability or pricing of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) in India or other regions.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2020, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022, Android 12, One UI 4 1
Motorola Razr 3 aka Maven Leaked Hands-on Video Offers Glimpse at New Design
Honor Watch GS 3 With Bluetooth v5 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon

