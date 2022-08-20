Technology News
loading

Researcher Makes Shocking Claims About iPhone Apps Of Meta, Instagram and TikTok

A security researcher has made some serious allegations saying use's iPhone applications may be capable of tracking everything they type in browsers.

By Diksha Rani | Updated: 20 August 2022 16:42 IST
Researcher Makes Shocking Claims About iPhone Apps Of Meta, Instagram and TikTok

All the third-party links on their applications can cause various risks to the user.

A security researcher has made some serious allegations against Meta (previously known as Facebook), Instagram and TikTok, saying their iPhone applications may be capable of tracking everything users type in their in-app internet browsers.

The researcher, ex-Google engineer named Felix Krause, was quoted as saying by the New York Post that all these applications say they don't breach a user's privacy or track sensitive user data like credit card information, passwords, and addresses entered through in-app browsers but can do so.

Last week, the researcher published a report on these applications alleging that all the third-party links on their applications can cause various risks to the user.

According to the Mr Krause, users who click on links in the two apps are taken to webpages in an "in-app browser" allegedly controlled by Facebook or Instagram, rather than being sent to the user's preferred web browser, such as Safari or Firefox.

Explaining it further, he said when Instagram users clicks on links of products sent by their friends as direct message on their iPhones, the URLs open within the in-app browser. If the users decide to buy the products, they must enter their credit card information, shipping address, and other information, all of which can be tracked by Instagram, claimed Mr Krause. The same thing would also reportedly happen if they bought a product from an Instagram advertisement, he added.

The researcher's claims come amid concerns raised by several regulatory authorities about Chinese-owned TikTok's privacy and security.

Mr Krause also claimed that Instagram "injects Javascript code into every website shown," giving them potential access to all of that user data and more - despite the fact that there is no evidence that Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok are recording or saving such data.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Internet, security researchers, serious allegations
Google Wear OS May Get Smartwatch Backup Support When Switching to New Device: Report

Related Stories

Researcher Makes Shocking Claims About iPhone Apps Of Meta, Instagram and TikTok
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Researcher Makes Shocking Claims About iPhone Apps Of Meta, Instagram
  2. Google Pixel 7 Series Alleged Hands-On Video Shared Online: Details
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  5. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  6. Lenovo Legion Y70, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Launched: Details
  7. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  8. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Zomato-owned Blinkit Launches Printout Delivery Service in Few Areas
#Latest Stories
  1. Researcher Makes Shocking Claims About iPhone Apps Of Meta, Instagram and TikTok
  2. Google Wear OS May Get Smartwatch Backup Support When Switching to New Device: Report
  3. WhatsApp Adds Ability to View Status Updates in Chat List For Some Android Beta Testers: Report
  4. Gigantic Black Hole Jet Measuring Million Light-Years Across Spotted by Astronomers
  5. Asteroid Ryugu Sample Has Dust Grains Older Than Our Solar System
  6. Motorola Website Lists 10 Moto Edge, G Series Smartphones to Get Android 13 Update: All Details
  7. Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Thriller 'Jogi' Teaser Out Now
  8. Mumbai Traffic Police Said to Be Investigating WhatsApp Message Threatening 26/11-Type Terror Attack
  9. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Reportedly Invest $300 Million More in Northern Vietnam
  10. Google Pixel 7 Series Alleged Hands-On Video Shared Online; Said to Get Up to 12GB RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.