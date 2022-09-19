Technology News
loading

Redmi Pad Pricing Revealed; Colour, Storage Options Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report

Redmi Pad is expected to launch alongside the Xiaomi 12T series in October.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 19 September 2022 23:39 IST
Redmi Pad Pricing Revealed; Colour, Storage Options Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The Redmi Pad could sport an 8-megapixel single rear camera

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad tipped to come in Graphite Grey, Mint Green, Moonlight Silver
  • It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC
  • The Redmi Pad could reportedly cost KWD 71.9 (roughly Rs. 18,500)

Redmi Pad is expected to be unveiled by the Chinese company alongside the Xiaomi 12T series in October. A new report has once again hinted at the arrival of the Redmi Pad in October. It also mentions possible colour and storage variants of this upcoming tablet. Furthermore, the price and design of the new tablet have reportedly been revealed via a now-deleted post by Xiaomi Kuwait's Instagram account. The report says that the Redmi Pad will come in Mint Green colour with a flat edge design.

According to a MySmartPrice report, Xiaomi Kuwait's Instagram account briefly shared a post teasing the launch of the Redmi Pad. However, the post has since been deleted. This tablet from the Xiaomi sub-brand will reportedly cost KWD 71.9 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

The supposed post also revealed that the tablet will come in Mint Green colour. The Redmi Pad could reportedly sport a rectangular camera module on the top left corner, and could come with a flat edge design.

In related news, another report claims that the Redmi Pad will be launched in India in October sometime before Diwali. Furthermore, it mentions that tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has tipped this tablet to launch in Graphite Grey, Mint Green, and Moonlight Silver colours.

The Redmi Pad could offer two configuration options — 3GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage.

A recent report had also suggested the arrival of the Redmi Pad in October alongside the Xiaomi 12GT series. It mentioned that the tablet could feature an 8-megapixel single rear camera. The report also included an alleged image of the Redmi Pad in a Dark Grey colour variant.

The Redmi Pad was previously spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) certification site. It could pack a 7,800mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. Under the hood, this tablet may be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It is likely to feature an 11.2-inch IPS display.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Pad, Redmi Pad price, Redmi Pad specifications
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Its First Images of Mars, Reveals Intriguing Details

Related Stories

Redmi Pad Pricing Revealed; Colour, Storage Options Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
  3. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  4. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  5. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  6. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  7. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition to Launch in India on September 22
  8. Redmi Pad Pricing Revealed; Colour, Storage Options Tipped: Report
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. GTA 6 Early Gameplay Leaked Online, Female Lead Character Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook's Antitrust Lawsuit Should Be Reinstated, Argue US States
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition to Launch in India on September 22: Details
  3. Redmi Pad Pricing Revealed; Colour, Storage Options Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Its First Images of Mars, Reveals Intriguing Details
  5. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available on Flipkart for Rs. 28,999 on September 20
  6. Supreme Court Directs the Centre to Submit Status Reports on Actions to Eliminate Online Offensive Content
  7. OnePlus Diwali Head Start Sale 2022 to Begin From September 22: Upcoming Discounts on Phones, TVs, More
  8. Asus ROG Phone 6D Series with Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched, ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Follows: Details
  9. iPhone 14 Satellite-Based SOS Emergency Feature Uses Qualcomm Modem, Apple Radio Chips: Report
  10. Honor X6 Moniker Confirmed by Company; Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.