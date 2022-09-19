Redmi Pad is expected to be unveiled by the Chinese company alongside the Xiaomi 12T series in October. A new report has once again hinted at the arrival of the Redmi Pad in October. It also mentions possible colour and storage variants of this upcoming tablet. Furthermore, the price and design of the new tablet have reportedly been revealed via a now-deleted post by Xiaomi Kuwait's Instagram account. The report says that the Redmi Pad will come in Mint Green colour with a flat edge design.

According to a MySmartPrice report, Xiaomi Kuwait's Instagram account briefly shared a post teasing the launch of the Redmi Pad. However, the post has since been deleted. This tablet from the Xiaomi sub-brand will reportedly cost KWD 71.9 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

The supposed post also revealed that the tablet will come in Mint Green colour. The Redmi Pad could reportedly sport a rectangular camera module on the top left corner, and could come with a flat edge design.

In related news, another report claims that the Redmi Pad will be launched in India in October sometime before Diwali. Furthermore, it mentions that tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has tipped this tablet to launch in Graphite Grey, Mint Green, and Moonlight Silver colours.

The Redmi Pad could offer two configuration options — 3GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage.

A recent report had also suggested the arrival of the Redmi Pad in October alongside the Xiaomi 12GT series. It mentioned that the tablet could feature an 8-megapixel single rear camera. The report also included an alleged image of the Redmi Pad in a Dark Grey colour variant.

The Redmi Pad was previously spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) certification site. It could pack a 7,800mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. Under the hood, this tablet may be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It is likely to feature an 11.2-inch IPS display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.