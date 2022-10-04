Redmi Pad was launched in India on Tuesday. The company's midrange tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It features 8-megapixel front and rear cameras and packs an 8,000mAh battery. The tablet sports a 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box and is equipped with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Redmi Pad price in India, availability

The newly launched Redmi Pad price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the base 3GB + 64GB storage model, while the 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. Rs. 17,999. Customers can also purchase the Redmi Pad in a 6GB + 128GB model that costs Rs. 19,999. It will be sold in Graphite Grey, Mint Green, and Moonlight Silver colour options and will be available for purchase via Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes, and retail partners starting October 5, at 10am.

Redmi has also announced a 10 percent discount for Bank of Baroda customers via Mi.com between October 5 and October 9.

Redmi Pad specifications

The Redmi Pad runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box. It sports a 10.61-inch (2,000x1,200 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Pad is equipped with an 8-megapixel camera, which supports recording at 1080p resolution. It features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a 105-degree field-of-view, for selfies and video chats.

The new Redmi Pad comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be further expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The tablet packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, while the tablet ships with a 22.5W charger. The company says that it will receive two Android version updates and three years of security updates. It measures 250.5x158.1x7.1mm and weighs 465g.

