Redmi Pad 5 was recently tipped to launch soon in India. Now, another tablet with the Redmi branding has been listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. The tablet can be seen with the model number 22081283G. As per the listing, it could pack a 7,800mAh battery. The Redmi tablet could also run on MIUI 13. It has been listed with 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi support. According to the tipster, it could be the Redmi Pad 6 or the Xiaomi Pad 6, but it is simply labelled as a Redmi tablet.

The Redmi branded tablet has been listed on the US FCC database. The US FCC listing does not mention any other details about the tablet such as the name or other specifications. As per the US FCC SAR report, the Redmi tablet has passed the test. The E-Label for the tablet has also been uploaded.

Tipster Simranpal Singh (@simransingh931) has shared via Twitter that this tablet could be the Redmi Pad 6 or the Xiaomi Pad 6, but it is labelled as “some Redmi tablet”. The tipster further added that it might feature Bluetooth version 5.1 as well. The company is yet to announce the tablet.

Xiaomi Pad 6 or maybe Redmi Pad 6 surfaces on the FCC. It is labelled as some Redmi tablet.



Features:

- WiFi 2.4, 5Ghz

- BL 5.1

- 7800mAh battery (BN81)

- MIUI 13 pic.twitter.com/12QBI6Ae4B — Simranpal Singh (ਸਿਮਰਨਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ) (@simransingh931) August 2, 2022

According to a recent report, the Redmi Pad 5 has been tipped to launch in India soon. The price of the tablet has also been tipped along with some specifications, as per the report. The Redmi Pad 5 is said to be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400) in China.

Redmi Pad 5 is said to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, according to the report. It is said to feature 5G capabilities along with SA and NSA dual 5G support. Redmi Pad 5 will reportedly get an ultra-linear quad-speaker setup, and a display with 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet is said to run on MIUI PadOS 13. It is also said to feature 30W ultra-fast charging support. For optics, it could reportedly offer a Sony image sensor with AI photography feature.