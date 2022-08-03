Technology News
Redmi Tablet With a 7,800mAh Battery Surfaces on US FCC, Tipped to be Redmi Pad 6

Redmi 22081283G tablet is tipped to be named Redmi Pad 6 or Xiaomi Pad 6.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 3 August 2022 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Pad 6 has been tipped to feature Bluetooth version 5.1

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad 5 is reportedly expected to launch in India soon
  • The rumoured Redmi tablet is said to get Bluetooth 5.1
  • The company is yet to announce the tablet

Redmi Pad 5 was recently tipped to launch soon in India. Now, another tablet with the Redmi branding has been listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. The tablet can be seen with the model number 22081283G. As per the listing, it could pack a 7,800mAh battery. The Redmi tablet could also run on MIUI 13. It has been listed with 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi support. According to the tipster, it could be the Redmi Pad 6 or the Xiaomi Pad 6, but it is simply labelled as a Redmi tablet.

The Redmi branded tablet has been listed on the US FCC database. The US FCC listing does not mention any other details about the tablet such as the name or other specifications. As per the US FCC SAR report, the Redmi tablet has passed the test. The E-Label for the tablet has also been uploaded.

Tipster Simranpal Singh (@simransingh931) has shared via Twitter that this tablet could be the Redmi Pad 6 or the Xiaomi Pad 6, but it is labelled as “some Redmi tablet”. The tipster further added that it might feature Bluetooth version 5.1 as well. The company is yet to announce the tablet.

According to a recent report, the Redmi Pad 5 has been tipped to launch in India soon. The price of the tablet has also been tipped along with some specifications, as per the report. The Redmi Pad 5 is said to be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400) in China.

Redmi Pad 5 is said to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, according to the report. It is said to feature 5G capabilities along with SA and NSA dual 5G support. Redmi Pad 5 will reportedly get an ultra-linear quad-speaker setup, and a display with 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet is said to run on MIUI PadOS 13. It is also said to feature 30W ultra-fast charging support. For optics, it could reportedly offer a Sony image sensor with AI photography feature.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Pad 5, Redmi Pad 6, Xiaomi Pad 6
Shiba Inu Devs Announce Name of Much-Anticipated Shiba Eternity NFT Game on 2nd Birthday

