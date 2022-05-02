Technology News
Redmi Pad 5 Tipped to Soon Launch in India; Price, Key Specifications Tipped, Include a 90Hz Display

Redmi Pad 5 might be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,100).

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 2 May 2022 13:37 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Pad 5 is expected to be cheaper than the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 5

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad 5 is said to boot MIUI PadOS 13 out of the box
  • Its display might have a refresh rate of 90Hz
  • The Redmi Pad 5 could sport an ultra-linear quad-speaker setup

Redmi Pad 5 has been tipped to make its debut in India. There has been no official word from Redmi regarding this rumoured tablet. However, a new report has surfaced which has hinted at some of the key specifications of the Redmi Pad 5 along with its expected launch price. It could be priced below the Xiaomi Pad 5. Redmi's parent company, Xiaomi, has already unveiled the Xiaomi Pad 5 in India, which sports a 10.95-inch 2.5K+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to a recent tweet shared by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Redmi Pad 5 could soon arrive in India. In related news, an IT Home report has tipped its launch price and key specifications.

Redmi Pad 5 price (rumoured)

The Redmi Pad 5 would be reportedly priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,100) in China. The Xiaomi Pad 5 arrived in India at Rs. 26,999, so it could have a similar or even lesser price in comparison.

Redmi Pad 5 specifications (rumoured)

As per the IT Home report, this tablet could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Redmi Pad 5 could come with 5G capabilities. It is expected to support SA and NSA dual 5G mode. The tablet might be equipped with an ultra-linear quad-speaker setup. The display is supposed to have a refresh rate of 90Hz. There is no information regarding its battery size, however, the Redmi Pad 5 is expected to support 30W ultra-fast charging. This tablet could run on the MIUI PadOS 13. Furthermore, the tablet might feature a Sony image sensor with AI photography capabilities.

As we mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi Pad 5 has been already launched in India. It is powered by a Snapdragon 860 SoC paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The tablet sports an 11-inch 10.95-inch 2.5K+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) display. For optics, it has a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Xiaomi Pad 5 houses an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
