Redmi Pad 4G Bags China 3C Certification, Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Details

Redmi Pad 4G is tipped to feature a 7,800mAh battery.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 31 August 2022 19:23 IST
Redmi Pad 4G Bags China 3C Certification, Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Redmi Pad 4G is said to feature an 11.2-inch IPS LCD screen

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad 4G is said to offer 22.5W fast charging support
  • Redmi has not revealed any information regarding the Redmi Pad 4G
  • The Redmi Pad 6 may offer dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity

Redmi Pad 4G was purportedly spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) site. Alleged specifications of the tablet were also leaked by a reliable tipster. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and sport an 11.2-inch IPS LCD screen. The Redmi Pad 4G is believed to house a 7,800mAh battery as well. Recently, another Redmi tablet reportedly surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. It is believed to be Redmi Pad 6, which could support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1.

The Redmi Pad 4G was spotted on the 3C certification site by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). This listing seemingly indicates that the tablet may support 22.5W fast charging. Sharma further claims that the Redmi Pad 4G is likely to house a 7,800mAh battery.

This rumoured tablet from the Xiaomi-owned brand could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It is tipped to feature an 11.2-inch IPS LCD screen. At the moment, there is not much else known about this rumoured Redmi tablet.

According to a recent report, another Redmi tablet could be in the works. The Redmi Pad 6 has seemingly surfaced on the US FCC database with the model number 22081283G. It is said to also feature a 7,800mAh battery, however, its charging capabilities are still unknown. The Redmi Pad 6 reportedly runs on MIUI 13. It is tipped to support 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

Another Redmi tablet, the Redmi Pad 5 was previously tipped to arrive in India. This tablet could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC coupled with an Adreno 640 GPU. It is said to feature an 11-inch or 10.95-inch 2.5K+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This tablet could feature an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Pad 4G, Redmi Pad 4G specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Redmi Pad 4G Bags China 3C Certification, Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Details
