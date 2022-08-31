Photo Credit: Xiaomi
Redmi Pad 4G was purportedly spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) site. Alleged specifications of the tablet were also leaked by a reliable tipster. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and sport an 11.2-inch IPS LCD screen. The Redmi Pad 4G is believed to house a 7,800mAh battery as well. Recently, another Redmi tablet reportedly surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. It is believed to be Redmi Pad 6, which could support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1.
The Redmi Pad 4G was spotted on the 3C certification site by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). This listing seemingly indicates that the tablet may support 22.5W fast charging. Sharma further claims that the Redmi Pad 4G is likely to house a 7,800mAh battery.
This rumoured tablet from the Xiaomi-owned brand could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It is tipped to feature an 11.2-inch IPS LCD screen. At the moment, there is not much else known about this rumoured Redmi tablet.
According to a recent report, another Redmi tablet could be in the works. The Redmi Pad 6 has seemingly surfaced on the US FCC database with the model number 22081283G. It is said to also feature a 7,800mAh battery, however, its charging capabilities are still unknown. The Redmi Pad 6 reportedly runs on MIUI 13. It is tipped to support 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.
Another Redmi tablet, the Redmi Pad 5 was previously tipped to arrive in India. This tablet could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC coupled with an Adreno 640 GPU. It is said to feature an 11-inch or 10.95-inch 2.5K+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This tablet could feature an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
